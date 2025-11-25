Creality Opens Its First Overseas Pop-Up Store in Los Angeles, Marking a Major Step in Global Expansion

This week, Creality officially opened its first overseas offline pop-up store, which marked a significant step in the company’s international retail strategy, and brought an immersive 3D printing experience directly to U.S. consumers.

More than just a retail showcase, the store, located at the Holiday Market at Westfield Century City in Los Angeles, was created as an interactive space to “Print Your Holiday,” offering a relaxed environment where 3D printing enthusiasts, beginners, and holiday shoppers could explore the joy of making. Visitors were able to get up close with Creality’s latest printers, enjoy casual demos, and chat with the Creality team in an environment designed for discovery and connection.

The space featured live 3D printing, snack-and-chat corners, themed photo spots, and a festive atmosphere that encouraged everyone to join the creative flow.

At the centre of the pop-up was Creality’s newest and most popular product lineup, including the K2 Pro Combo, Creality Hi Combo, Otter Lite, Sermoon S1, Falcon A1 Pro, and SpacePi X4. A dedicated 3D scanning zone and customisation station allowed visitors to create personalised holiday prints.

Exclusive Black Friday and Christmas promotions will be available only at the pop-up, along with special giveaways and a 1-meter-tall 3D-printed Christmas tree centrepiece.

The grand opening event featured digital artist and 3D creator Michael Wong (Above Wong Art), who joined live demonstrations and meet-and-greet sessions for in-depth insights into 3D Printing Artwork. Content creators and local influencers also participated to amplify the event’s social reach.

Creailty’s first overseas pop-up store marked an important step in expanding real-world 3D printing experiences to global audiences. As a pilot project for offline retail in the United States, it will provide valuable insights as the company continues to expand its global touchpoints and strengthen engagement with makers worldwide.

The LA Pop-Up Store runs from November 23rd to December 26th.

