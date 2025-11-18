Bambu Releases H2C With Vortek System Upgrade

Bambu Lab releases its H2C with the new Vortek system on board, debuting the machine at Formnext 2025. Vortek technology is meant to enable color printing and material changes with far less material waste. Bambu teased the release of this technology around the same time as a very successful Kickstarter campaign is pushing a similar concept.

Bambu is releasing a flurry of new systems, and we can see innovation on the smaller P1 systems and the larger H2 family. Bambu seems set to deliver several grades of one- and two-nozzle systems in each of its main size classes. Its reliance on its core sensor and software-derived system stabilization and extrusion technologies enables its innovation to be spread across multiple devices. That means that Bambu can compete in every conceivable segment quite easily. This is a very DJI-like approach, similar to how DJI leverages shared technology across its drone lineup to defeat individual competition across the board.

The Vortek Hotend Change System can use up to six interchangeable hotends, which could allow you to print up to 24 filaments. In one print job, you can use up to seven filaments. Purge waste is also greatly reduced in this way, a vulnerability to the material exchange approach that was pushed in recent PR efforts by the competition. The system recognizes hotend and filament combinations, allowing you to match a hotend with a specific filament while the hotend memory records which filament has been used with it. This is nice because it could lead to very specific hotend designs (e.g., a transparent PETG hotend for greater opacity) that could further improve performance.

Nozzle cleaning is predicted and automatic, while filaments are automatically matched. On the slicing front, the company has also done what it can to minimize slicing and material compatibility errors. Inductive heating lets you heat nozzles in as little as eight seconds. That is generally nice, but in a multi-nozzle, multi-filament approach, this should speed up printing a lot. The Vision Encoder system is meant to deliver better movement accuracy, while a camera, calibration system, and extrusion monitoring system should make the system more accurate. There are cameras for the users, one positioned on the nozzle, one providing a bird’s-eye view, and one on the toolhead. The extruder is not stepper-powered but uses a PMSM servo extruder. The interior of the build chamber also features flame-retardant material throughout, a new addition.

If you use one nozzle, the build volume is 305 x 320 x 325 mm, while with two, it’s 300 x 320 x 325 mm. The maximum nozzle temperature is 350°C, which should be suitable for PAs, as well as some low-temperature PAEK materials. Meanwhile, the heated bed can reach up to 120°C, and the chamber heats to 65°C. The company expects the system to be available today, except in the states where the date will be announced. The pricing so far is €2,249 for the H2C AMS Combo, and there is also an H2C AMS Combo and Ultimate Set for €2,749.

This is another example of the blistering pace of innovation at Bambu. The company’s multi-front attack on the rest of the industry is impressive in pace and execution. This is a hungry panda that wants to make all your 3D prints. It is sure to make others work harder. As stated previously, Bambu is engineering a complexity trap for companies trying to outclass or outperform it. Many systems, with their complex subsystems, feedback loops, and interactions with software, will make it progressively more complex to compete. By owning the embedded systems, sensors, and software realm, the company can engineer the battlefield. It has chosen the arena of play, exactly where it is strongest. If companies attempt to out-Bambu Bambu, they will most probably fail. Another path would require considerable effort to persuade the world that this path is viable. Impressive stuff, we can’t wait to see how well it works.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.