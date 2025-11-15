3D Printing News Briefs, November 15, 2025: Subsidiary, Reshoring, FDA Clearance, & More

We’re kicking off this weekend’s 3D Printing News Briefs with some business news. Replique has opened an Italian subsidiary, and 3D People is championing local additive manufacturing. Meteor Inkjet and Quantica are partnering to advance AM capabilities, and Opdo and Luximprint announced a collaboration for AI-designed, 3D printed custom optics. Finally, MedCAD received FDA clearance for its AccuStride fixation plates.

Replique Opens Italian Subsidiary to Better Serve European Customers

In an effort to better serve its expanding customer base in Europe, industrial on-demand manufacturing platform Replique has announced the opening of its new subsidiary, Replique Srl, in Milan, Italy. Qualified series production is becoming increasingly important, and the platform delivers an average of 100 parts per order—a fivefold increase compared to last year—to a diverse range of industries, including healthcare, railway, and mechanical engineering. The company’s global network of technology partners numbers over 350, covering all of the key manufacturing technologies, including CNC machining, casting, forging, injection molding, and 3D printing. With a presence in Milan, the new subsidiary will be better able to “strategically support Italian companies,” explained Renato Marelli, Technical Sales Manager at Replique Srl. It will act as an additional base that the company can use to deploy its range of manufacturing technologies.

“The foundation of Replique Srl is a strategic milestone in strengthening our platform’s position on a global stage. With this step, we’re deepening our connection to the Italian market and enhancing our ability to support our customers in the region in realizing spare parts and series applications quickly and cost-efficiently,” explained Replique’s Co-Founder and COO Henrike Wonneberger.

Replique will be presenting its comprehensive platform at next week’s Formnext 2025, Booth B95 in Hall 12.1.

3D People Makes the Case for UK-Local Additive Manufacturing

As the global manufacturing landscape has shifted, low-cost production by itself doesn’t cut it anymore. Now, customers expect extremely fast delivery, and product lifecycles are shorter every day, but the risk for collapsing supply chains has also increased. London-based AM services provider 3D People, which focuses on efficiency and accessibility in AM, is joining many UK manufacturers who say that reshoring is the fastest way to market, and a competitive strategy on top of that. With delays in global logistics and other issues, bringing production back to domestic suppliers just makes sense. According to a recent Capgemini study, 59% of large organizations reported that they’re undertaking reshoring efforts to lower their reliance on faraway suppliers and speed things up; for instance, 3D People often delivers production-quality parts within two days. Additionally, a University of Warwick survey found that over 70% of reshoring manufacturers have improved the quality of their product, due to fewer logistics-related problems and closer oversight; 3D People offers speed, quality, and efficiency not as priorities, but as the standard.

“Speed to market, design agility, and operational resilience are now the real competitive currencies. Our role is to give customers the ability to move from idea to delivery without the friction, delay, or risk of traditional offshore manufacturing,” said Felix Manley, Co-Founder of 3D People.

Meteor Inkjet & Quantica Collaborating to Advance AM Capabilities

AM technology supplier Quantica and Meteor Inkjet, which supplies industrial inkjet printhead driving solutions, announced a partnership that is set to increase the adoption of high-viscosity digital manufacturing for industrial-scale applications. Quantica’s solutions can jet complex functional materials, like advanced coatings, micron-scale particle inks, and high-viscosity adhesives, that typical printheads can’t handle. Now, it will use Meteor’s drive electronics to power its NovoJet printhead for the production-ready Quantica Print Engine; the platform, designed for easy integration into industrial manufacturing environments, is scheduled for delivery in 2026. Meteor’s solutions integrate with commercially available 3D build tools and are able to manage printhead and ink supply control functions like nozzle blockage, as well as support large image buffers, ultra-high data rates, and long cable lengths, so systems with printheads on complex configurations can be deployed with ease. This collaboration will set the NovoJet printhead up with trusted electronics.

“Meteor is proud to be working alongside Quantica to help bring their groundbreaking NovoJet™ printhead technology to market,” said Clive Ayling, Meteor Inkjet’s managing director. “Additive manufacturing is rapidly evolving, and the ability to jet a wider range of functional materials opens up enormous opportunities for innovation. By combining Quantica’s materials expertise with Meteor’s proven electronics and software, we’re enabling the next generation of high-performance, digital manufacturing systems.”

Opdo & Luximprint Partner for AI-Designed, 3D Printed Custom Optics

An expert in volumetric 3D printing for optics, Opdo is the first AI optics platform. Now, it’s partnering with 3D printed optics pioneer Luximprint to come up with a true digital end-to-end workflow, bridging intelligent optics design and digital manufacturing. Opdo’s AI Optics Platform uses natural language, so engineers can easily define optical intent, and the AI agents quickly generate, simulate, and optimize designs. It will now integrate Luximprint’s advanced, patented Printoptical manufacturing process, which produces optical-grade surfaces directly from digital files. This will allow Opdo’s manufacturable designs to move right into production, and change for the better how optical systems are conceived, created, and brought to market. Their collaboration will lead to a full, efficient digital workflow, all the way from concept to finished product.

“Opdo lets engineers describe what they want to achieve with light — and AI handles the rest. By adding Luximprint’s proven manufacturing technology, we connect AI design with digital fabrication in a way that fundamentally changes how optical products are developed,” said Stephan Kuehr, Founder and CEO of Opdo.

MedCAD Receives 510(k) FDA Clearance for AccuStride Fixation Plates

Dallas-based medical technology company MedCAD has received 510(k) FDA clearance for its AccuStride fixation plates, which are part of a patient-specific solution surgeons can use as a complete foot and ankle (F&A) system. AccuStride, intended for patients 12 years and older, was designed to offer patient-specific solutions for deformities, revision procedures, trauma-related foot and ankle injuries, and arthritic or diabetic conditions. The solution’s planning system and 3D printed foot and ankle guides were awarded clearance in March of 2025. Now, the company’s proprietary planning software, paired with the full AccuStride implant and surgical guide system, can be used to correct several related pathologies in one procedure. MedCAD’s CEO and president Nancy Hairston says it’s the first, and only, FDA-cleared, patient-specific 3D printed titanium implant and cutting guide system in the U.S.

“We have great interest from leading foot and ankle orthopedic specialists who are eager to use our ‘whole foot’ solutions for multiple pathologies – including revisions. The goal of MedCAD’s portfolio of patient-matched product solutions is to provide surgeons with customizable options that are as anatomically unique as their patients,” said Hairston. “MedCAD is becoming known for putting cutting-edge planning technology into the hands of surgeons so that they can deliver life-changing outcomes for the people they heal. We expect these custom 3D printed devices to reduce the frequency and duration of surgeries, and to deliver high quality, durable outcomes.”

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.