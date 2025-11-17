3DPOD 280: Velo3D CEO Arun Jeldi

Arun Jeldi has a manufacturing firm that caters to the defense community. When Velo3D was in trouble, he swooped in to save the LPBF firm. He is now reorganizing the firm and powering into new deals, relationships, and a new strategy. Velo3D has a precise, scalable technology. Can Arun keep it alive and perhaps grow Velo to new heights? Arun is all in on Velo, has big plans for the firm and a vision that stretches out into decades. Saving Velo was a gutsy play, and Arun shows us that he is far from done.

