3DPOD 280: Velo3D CEO Arun Jeldi

08:00 am by Joris Peels 3D PrintingMetal 3D Printing
HeyGears Black Friday

Share this Article

Arun Jeldi has a manufacturing firm that caters to the defense community. When Velo3D was in trouble, he swooped in to save the LPBF firm. He is now reorganizing the firm and powering into new deals, relationships, and a new strategy. Velo3D has a precise, scalable technology. Can Arun keep it alive and perhaps grow Velo to new heights? Arun is all in on Velo, has big plans for the firm and a vision that stretches out into decades. Saving Velo was a gutsy play, and Arun shows us that he is far from done.

This episode of the 3DPOD is brought to you by HP Additive Manufacturing Solutions, leaders in industrial 3D printing. With multi-jet fusion and metal jet technology, HP delivers speed, design freedom, and cost efficiency at scale, empowering manufacturers to produce sustainable and end-use parts and transform how industries innovate.

Podcast (podcast-audio): Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: Spotify | RSS

Tagged with:

Print Services

Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.

FacFox 3ERP 3D Systems Craftcloud Endeavor 3D FirstMold Xometry

Share this Article

Recent News

Post-Processing at Formnext 2025: Unpacking, Depowdering, Resin Removal, & More

Clecell Turns Stem Cells into 3D Printed Human Skin in the Lab

View More

Categories

3D Design

3D Printed Art

3D Printed Food

3D Printed Guns

View More

You May Also Like

3D Printing3D Printing ResearchBioprintingEuropeScience & TechnologySpace 3D Printing

2.5D Mouse Muscle Tissue Made on Vomit Comet

In space, manufacturing has always been an area with much speculation but little actual progress. The idea is simple: zero or reduced gravity environments may be a better place to...

November 7, 2025
3D Printers3D Printing3D Printing MaterialsBioprintingMedical 3D PrintingNorth America

Tiny Bioprinter Could One Day Repair Vocal Cords During Surgery

A team of engineers and surgeons at McGill University in Montreal, Canada, has created the world’s smallest 3D bioprinter, and it could change how doctors repair damaged vocal cords. At...

October 29, 2025
3D Printing3D Printing Materials3D Printing ResearchAdditive ManufacturingBioprintingBusinessMedical 3D PrintingMENAMetal 3D PrintingNorth AmericaScience & Technology

3D Printing News Briefs, October 25, 2025: Strategic Investment, Inner Ear Organoids, & More

In this weekend’s 3D Printing News Briefs, we’ll start off with some business news, as Xact Metal announced continued double digit growth in Q2 and Q3 of 2025, and the...

October 25, 2025
3D PrintingBioprintingMedical 3D PrintingNorth America

When Bioprinting Enters the Room: Wyss Institute’s Chris Chen Joins the National Academy of Medicine

Christopher Chen, one of the architects behind Harvard’s 3D Organ Engineering Initiative, has been elected to the National Academy of Medicine (NAM), a rare honor that points to just how...

October 24, 2025
Continuum Powders
IMTS
RAPID + TCT
Formnext
AMR Data Center
AMR Satellite
Wurth
HeyGears
Stratasys
HP Produce Locally
HP
Advanced Printed Electronic Solutions
3D Systems
FacFox
AMR Software
AMR Dental
EOS
3DPOD
AMUG

Events

Additive Manufacturing Strategies

Networking Business Summit
February 24-26, 2026

Networking Business Summit
View More

Jobs

3D Printing jobs around the world.

View More

3D Printing Guides