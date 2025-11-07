Lufthansa Technik Uses FDM To Make Aircraft Interior Parts

Lufthansa Technik has announced that it utilizes Material Extrusion 3D printers to manufacture aircraft parts. The leading aircraft maintenance and interiors firm uses Bambu Lab printers to prototype parts while 3D printing final parts in Ultem on Stratasys Fortus systems. Working under 21J and 21G, the company can get both Design Organisation Approval (DOA) and Production Organisation Approval (POA), allowing for the parts to be used without extra validation or approval before being installed.

“Using certified 3D printing technology (EASA 21G), Lufthansa Technik produces high-quality components that close supply gaps quickly and efficiently,” the company stated. “From feasibility studies and design to certification and delivery, our full-service support ensures flexibility, quality, and speed for every customer challenge. ‘When parts are missing, print solutions’ — our guiding principle — extends beyond replacements to include custom parts to fit your cabin, functional part optimization, and smart component repairs.”

The setup and workings of this system are very similar to what AM Craft is doing. AM Craft also uses Ultem, Fortus, and Material Extrusion in an approved process, specifically EASA 21G approval. AM Craft has manufactured over 28,000 flying parts in this manner, encompassing more than 60 part numbers, including seat components, overhead bin components, seat backrest parts, and repair kits, such as latches for lifejackets. It’s unclear if Lufthansa simply signed up to be an AM Craft partner or if the company has done the 3D printing work itself to go it alone.

Either way, this is a huge win for AM Craft’s pioneering path in polymer aircraft interior production. Whereas metal 3D printing has made inroads in engine parts, as well as items such as door hinges, it was remarkably quiet around polymer 3D printing for aircraft.

And this, in light of tens of thousands of 3D printed Environmental Control System (ECS) ducts being flown on commercial aircraft. In the General Aviation business, Fortus FDM printing of Ultem parts was already in broader use. Items like housings for stereo systems, brackets, and interior components were already made when outfitting business jet aircraft. The US Air Force already has Fortus systems at major air bases and uses them in MRO. Lately, Stratasys has been pushing Antero PEKK for aviation and space applications as well, with the material being qualified for the F900 by the Air Force. We previously wrote about the Brazilian Air Force’s use of FDM parts, made with Fortus, back in 2016.

The safety, strength, and dimensional accuracy of these parts meet the requirements for their highly regulated use. Along with painting and coating processes, the parts become very similar to what they replace. This is the key to FDM’s success of late in aircraft interiors. And here, 3D printing is a problem solver. We have a plane that can’t take off because a latch for a compartment with an oxygen kit has broken. It’s a simple part, but it has to be there and work well. Or a passenger will complain because the remote control for his First Class seat is not working properly. In these kinds of time-critical applications, 3D printing provides you with quick solutions. A small stock could preempt a lot of exigent parts from causing trouble.

But some airlines are looking further. Think of an aging plane where a lot of people are now using their phones to watch movies. A small upgrade could lead to a lot of happier people. In such situations, 3D printing is a viable solution. What’s more, FDM seems to be doing well specifically in this kind of MRO. Part size and part count really favor the technology, as does time to part. Powder bed processes also have issues with reusing Ultem and PAEK powders, making these processes very expensive, especially for small batches of parts. This area is therefore a win for both Lufthansa Technik and Stratasys. But the firm should probably worry that while the production printer is still a Stratasys, a storied aviation leader has opted for a Bambu Lab for prototyping.

Images courtesy of Lufthansa Technik

