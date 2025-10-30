Twisty Turns for Metamaterials Could Lead to Better Protective Structures

Italian researchers from Polytechnic University of Marche, University of L’Aquila, Gran Sasso National Laboratory, and the National Institute for Nuclear Physics, and University of Glasgow’s James Watt School of Engineering, have been investigating adaptive twisting metamaterials. The central idea is that these materials can respond differently to various impacts. That kind of approach has already been very fruitful in helmets and the like, allowing for structures that can be optimized for both very slow, heavy impacts and sharp, fast ones. Rather than a foam that tries to absorb everything, you can get a structure that has been made to best absorb the most debilitating impacts. The researchers look at using a favorite 3D printing structure, the gyroid, in a sheet, investigating how they can be made to twist in optimal ways for different impacts.

If successful, this research could lead to better helmets, seatbelts, headrests, crash barriers, and more. The way that energy can be absorbed in different instances could be used for more accurate designs of car and aircraft interiors as well. A rethinking of the crumple zone idea for vehicles, but also things like tools, could also be a result. Think of a train seat that optimally absorbs a very common but severe bump, as well as the general vibration of the train in motion, but also has been optimized to act more safely in a catastrophic crash.

The team made their gyroid structures with LPBF, using FE7131 steel (16MnCr5, 1,713, 5115) and a SISMA MySint100 PM/RM system. This printer, with its 100 mm x 100 mm build volume, is a 200W R&D system that is often used to print things out of more exotic materials, such as precious metals, bronzes, and coppers. In this case, a field of gyroids can be made according to specific needs, or indeed experiments. The gyroid was optimized here for gradual increase in strain or sharp, fast impacts.

The researchers found that,

“When the metamaterial was constrained from twisting at all in response to impacts, it provided maximum stiffness and absorbed the most energy – 15.36 joules of energy per gram of the material. When the material was allowed to twist freely instead, its stiffness and energy absorption decreased by approximately 10 percent. In the material’s third configuration, it was forced to over-twist, reducing energy absorption by 33 percent. The results show that the material has the potential to provide a range of protection, from rigid shielding to softer energy absorption.”

Shanmugam Kumar, Professor at the University of Glasgow’s James Watt School of Engineering, said,

“The protective materials used in most vehicles today are static, designed for specific impact scenarios and unable to adapt to varying conditions.This study introduces adaptive twisting metamaterials as a new class of metamaterials that don’t require any complex electronics or hydraulics to adapt. Instead, they can adapt simply through mechanical control of rotation. When we apply compression, the gyroid lattice translates it into twist, and by changing the boundary conditions, we can tune the energy absorption characteristics. These materials can adapt and change their own characteristics depending on the impact type and severity to mitigate effects.¨

The team thinks they can find applications for their research in vehicle safety, but also in energy harvesting. Inexpensive structures that can be designed for specific purposes are a very exciting potential area for additive. Imagine just making this a kind of GoreTex for energy absorption material that you can create for Siemens Light Rail, Porsche cars, and Airbus all at once. With specific, perhaps patentable, geometry, one particular arrangement of shapes could have optimal performance. Barring this, a unique team that can design and deploy proprietary structures in energy absorption more broadly could be hugely beneficial. From making your train ride more comfortable to making it safer, there is a broad scope for this to be implemented.

If structures can be designed for optimal comfort in normal and slightly rough conditions, as well as the most deadly crash events, then you have something much better than a foam pad or rubber bumper of mechanical crumple zone. A true crumple zone material that would improve both comfort and safety could have a significant impact on industry. Not enough people are working in this particular area, given the commercial and life-saving impact that this work could have. We’ve previously looked at folding metamaterials, acoustic metamaterials, and 4D metamaterials. Given the broad and specific business impacts, we will be following this field intensely.

