Wurth

Korean Doctors Use 3D Printing to Replace Entire Ankle Bone in Groundbreaking Surgery

October 22, 2025 by Vanesa Listek 3D Printers3D PrintingAsiaMedical 3D PrintingMetal 3D Printing
AM Investment Strategies
Formnext

Share this Article

A team of orthopedic surgeons in South Korea has successfully replaced an entire ankle bone — the talus — with a custom 3D printed titanium implant.

The study, published in The Journal of Foot and Ankle Surgery by Dr. Bomsoo Kim of Inha University and Dr. Myung-Geun Song of Catholic Kwandong University, is the first to report clinical outcomes of a pure titanium 3D printed total talus replacement. Previous versions of this surgery used ceramic or titanium alloy implants, but never one made entirely from commercially pure titanium, designed and fabricated with selective laser melting on a 3D Systems DMP 350 metal printer.

Prof. Bomsoo Kim (right) and CubeLabs Inc. successfully performed a complex total ankle replacement with correction of a severe calcaneal bone defect, utilizing a Hintermann × TiTalus patient-specific total talus implant combination.

The Problem: When the Ankle Bone Dies

The talus is a small, complex bone in the ankle that connects the leg and foot, allowing the up-and-down motion that is necessary for walking and balance. When blood flow to the talus stops, a condition known as avascular necrosis (AVN), the bone can collapse and even disintegrate, causing chronic pain and stiffness.

For decades, patients with severe talar destruction had only one option, fusion surgery, where the ankle bones are permanently joined together. While this eliminates pain, it also eliminates motion. In essence, the patient trades movement for stability.

The idea of replacing the talus itself, instead of fusing the joint, is relatively new — and risky. The bone is small, unusually shaped, and surrounded by delicate cartilage. If anything in medicine seems impossible, that’s usually where 3D printing comes in, especially in personalized care, where these unique cases require solutions that conventional implant makers just don’t offer.

The 3D printed titanium total talar prosthesis.

How the 3D Printed Solution Works

To create each implant, Dr. Kim’s team started with CT scans of the patient’s ankles. In cases where the talus was too damaged to scan it properly, they used the healthy opposite ankle as a model, “digitally mirrored and fine-tuned to fit.”

Each prosthesis was then 3D printed from pure titanium (Grade 2) using a 3D Systems DMP 350 printer operated by Cube Labs Inc., a Korean medical device company specializing in orthopedic 3D printing. The machine uses selective laser melting (SLM), fusing layers of titanium powder into a solid, anatomically accurate structure.

3D Systems DMP Flex 350 printer. Image courtesy of 3D Systems.

Interestingly, the printed talus has internal cavities to reduce weight, and a smooth, sealed exterior to flow naturally within the ankle joint. After printing, the implant was finished and sterilized in a certified GMP (Good Manufacturing Practice) facility before being surgically inserted.

The Results: A New Lease on Mobility

The team performed total talus replacements (TTR) in 39 patients suffering from either primary or post-traumatic AVN, following them for an average of two years. The results were incredible. According to the surgeons, pain levels dropped from an average of 8.2 out of 10 before surgery to just 2.1 afterward. Ankle mobility nearly doubled, from roughly 50° to over 95°. And over 90% of patients said they were “very satisfied and would undergo the procedure again.”

According to the professionals, complications were rare and minor; only a few patients developed small bone spurs or cysts, and two had slight settling of the implant, but none needed another surgery.

“Short-term outcomes of TTR using pure titanium prostheses were favorable, showing significant pain relief, functional recovery, and high satisfaction,” the authors wrote. “Pure titanium TTR is a feasible and effective treatment for primary or post-traumatic talar AVN.”

Standing anteroposterior (AP) and lateral radiographs of a 63-year-old female patient with primary avascular necrosis of the talus.

While 3D printing has already transformed the production of custom medical implants, including hips, jaws, and skull plates, printing an entire ankle bone out of pure titanium is a major leap forward.

The study noted that earlier talus replacements were made from ceramic or cobalt-chrome alloys, which were often heavy, brittle, or less biocompatible. Titanium alloys have been tested before, but this is the first report of a fully pure titanium talus prosthesis in a large patient series.

What’s more, the research explains that pure titanium is light, flexible, and works well with the human body. That makes it ideal for joints, easing pressure on nearby cartilage and lowering the risk of allergic reactions. With 3D printing, each implant can be made to fit perfectly and produced in weeks instead of months.

The 3D printed titanium total talar prosthesis.

The study also shows how 3D printing lets doctors perform custom, joint-saving surgeries. Instead of fusing joints or using standard implants, they can now scan, print, and replace entire bones with precision-made ones for each patient.

Dr. Kim’s group is now following patients long-term to see how these implants hold up over five to ten years, but the early evidence is strong: people who once lived with a stiff, painful ankle are walking freely again thanks to a 3D printed part made of titanium. If anything, this is proof that 3D printing is maturing into a standard surgical tool, capable of rebuilding parts of the human body better than any traditional methods could ever achieve.

All images courtesy of Cube Labs, Inc. and the research teams at Inha University College of Medicine and Catholic Kwandong University International Saint Mary’s Hospital (Journal of Foot and Ankle Surgery, 2025), unless otherwise noted.

Tagged with:

Print Services

Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.

FacFox 3ERP 3D Systems Craftcloud Endeavor 3D FirstMold Xometry

Share this Article

Recent News

3D Printing News Briefs, October 22, 2025: AMUG Innovator, Corrosion, Recycling Initiative, & More

From SpaceX to Portal: Jeff Thornburg on 3D Printing’s Space Edge, Part II

View More

Categories

3D Design

3D Printed Art

3D Printed Food

3D Printed Guns

View More

You May Also Like

Featured
3D PrintingExclusive InterviewsFeatured StoriesNorth AmericaScience & TechnologySpace 3D Printing

Raiders of the Lost Parts: Jeff Thornburg’s Playbook for Space, Part I

Jeff Thornburg knows what it’s like to get the phone call. In 2011, Elon Musk rang him at home and asked him to come to Hawthorne, California, to help build...

October 17, 2025
3D PrintingBusinessMilitary 3D PrintingNorth AmericaScience & TechnologySpace 3D PrintingStocks

Firefly Aerospace Buys SciTec for $855 Million, Expanding into Defense and Data

Known for using 3D printed components in its rockets and lunar landers, Firefly Aerospace is now scaling up its ambitions with an $855 million acquisition of defense-tech firm SciTec. While...

October 16, 2025
3D Printers3D Printing3D Printing Materials3D Printing ResearchEditorials / Opinions

Inside TIME’s 2025 Inventions List: 3D Printing’s Standouts and Surprises (and the Ones They Missed)

When TIME Magazine unveiled its list of the 300 Best Inventions of 2025, it offered a snapshot of what the future might look like, from smart health tech to clever...

October 13, 2025
3D PrintingNorth AmericaScience & TechnologySpace 3D PrintingSustainability

Portal Becomes First to Test 3D Printed Solar Thermal Thruster for Multi-Orbit Spacecraft

In the race to build the future of spaceflight, first milestones have big meaning. For Portal Space Systems, a young spacecraft company based in Washington, that milestone arrived this September...

October 7, 2025
AM Investment Strategies
3D Systems
IMTS
FacFox
AMR Data Center
AMR Satellite
EOS
HP Produce Locally
Wurth
Formnext
Stratasys
RAPID + TCT
EOS
Advanced Printed Electronic Solutions
Continuum Powders
AMR Software
AMR Dental
HP
3DPOD
AMUG

Events

Additive Manufacturing Strategies

Networking Business Summit
February 24-26, 2026

Networking Business Summit
View More

Jobs

3D Printing jobs around the world.

View More

3D Printing Guides