3DPOD 278: Large Format Polymer AM Services with Austin Schmidt, Additive Engineering Solutions

08:00 am by Joris Peels 3D Printing3D Printing ServicesGeneral Industry
Austin Schmidt was inspired to start Additive Engineering Solutions after seeing the BAAM 3D printers. His company is now the largest service provider in large-format material extrusion systems. We talk about how he started the business, how the team has grown it, and how it now stands. We also look into some very innovative large-format applications. Austin tells us what is working and why companies choose large-format 3D printing. We talk about the available materials, applications, customers, and how he wants to grow his business.

This episode of the 3DPOD is brought to you by HP Additive Manufacturing Solutions, leaders in industrial 3D printing. With multi-jet fusion and metal jet technology, HP delivers speed, design freedom, and cost efficiency at scale, empowering manufacturers to produce sustainable and end-use parts and transform how industries innovate.

 

Podcast (podcast-audio): Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: Spotify | RSS

U.S. Army's Drone 3D Printing Hits Next Phase with 25th Infantry Division's Lethal FPV System

BYD U9 Xtreme Hypercar Uses Aluminium LPBF Chassis Components

