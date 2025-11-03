3DPOD 278: Large Format Polymer AM Services with Austin Schmidt, Additive Engineering Solutions

Austin Schmidt was inspired to start Additive Engineering Solutions after seeing the BAAM 3D printers. His company is now the largest service provider in large-format material extrusion systems. We talk about how he started the business, how the team has grown it, and how it now stands. We also look into some very innovative large-format applications. Austin tells us what is working and why companies choose large-format 3D printing. We talk about the available materials, applications, customers, and how he wants to grow his business.

