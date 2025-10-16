Velo3D Gets a Boost, and So Does Its Stock, Amid iRocket Partnership Expansion

In an era when national security increasingly depends on technological strength, Velo3D (Nasdaq: VELO) and Innovative Rocket Technologies (iRocket) have once again joined forces to strengthen U.S. aerospace and defense supply chains. Around the same time, Velo3D shares rose more than 25% over several days.

Based in New York, iRocket is developing fully reusable launch vehicles and 3D printed solid rocket motors for both commercial space and defense applications.

A Deeper Alliance

The new deal gives iRocket access to Velo3D’s Sapphire metal additive manufacturing (AM) printers and its Rapid Production Solutions (RPS) platform. What’s important is that this isn’t a limited pilot run. iRocket is preparing to scale up, refining its reusable rocket designs and expanding into solid rocket motor production, a field once held back by older manufacturing methods.

This expansion builds on a partnership that began in 2021, when iRocket first adopted Velo3D’s Sapphire printers to develop and qualify components for its Shockwave reusable rocket. That earlier collaboration focused on 3D printing propulsion system parts, including engine components and structures designed for multiple launches. The new phase takes that work further by adding RPS and moving from prototype development to full-scale production for both space and defense applications.

For iRocket, this means using its own Recondition, Reload, and Relaunch™ system, which lets the company inspect, refuel, and ready its rockets for another launch within 24 hours. The goal is to make spaceflight work more like aviation, with fast reuse instead of long rebuild cycles. What’s more, the ability to produce complex geometries with minimal support, at speed and with repeatable quality, gives iRocket a strategic edge over firms tied to traditional supply chains.

Meanwhile, Velo3D also stands to gain. The partnership gives the company a stronger role in defense applications and shows how metal 3D printing can support reliable, U.S.-based production of critical parts.

Beyond the collaboration itself, iRocket has been expanding its presence in the space sector. The company is preparing to go public through a $400 million SPAC merger with blank-check firm BPGC Acquisition Corp., a company backed by former U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross. The deal, expected to close in late 2025, would list iRocket on Nasdaq. iRocket also counts support from the venture fund Village Global, whose limited partners include Bill Gates, Reid Hoffman, and Eric Schmidt. While iRocket has not yet flown its fully reusable Shockwave rocket, it aims for a first launch in 2027.

Why the Timing Is Key

Several trends are coming together to make this partnership especially important. In recent years, the United States has faced growing challenges from overseas sourcing, shipping delays, and fragile supplier networks. Building more of the country’s propulsion and high-performance components at home has become a clear national priority. The U.S. is also working to modernize its defense manufacturing. iRocket’s move into solid rocket motor production, supported by metal 3D printing, could help close critical gaps in missile and interceptor capabilities.

At the same time, iRocket’s approach moves beyond single-use rockets. Its focus on rapid reusability hopes to make launches more frequent and affordable while reducing dependence on outside suppliers. This shift treats reusable launch systems not just as spacecraft, but as essential infrastructure for future defense and space operations.

In fact, this push for reusability is part of a larger shift across the space industry. Companies such as SpaceX, Rocket Lab, Blue Origin, and Relativity Space are all working on making rockets that can be recovered and launched again.

As Dr. Arun Jeldi, CEO of Velo3D, put it, “Working with iRocket exemplifies the power of strategic partnerships in building resilient, U.S.-based manufacturing. By integrating their Sapphire printers into our Rapid Production Solutions, iRocket can seamlessly transition from prototype to production, achieving the consistency and scalability required for flight-critical and defense hardware.”

On the other side, iRocket CEO Asad Malik pointed out that “Velo3D’s additive manufacturing technology gives us the freedom to design and produce propulsion system components and 3D print complex geometries that couldn’t be built by traditional methods. By expanding our collaboration, we gain the speed, flexibility, and control needed to achieve our mission of delivering reusable, high-frequency launch capabilities for both commercial space and national defense customers.”

Velo3D’s metal 3D printing platform is built for exactly the kind of parts iRocket needs—large, complex components that must perform under extreme conditions. The company’s Sapphire printers can produce intricate propulsion and structural hardware with minimal support material, reducing post-processing and speeding up production.

The same technology has already proven its value in demanding aerospace environments, including at SpaceX, where it has been used to print critical engine and flight hardware. Velo3D’s integrated software and quality control systems also help ensure that every build is consistent and traceable, which is essential for flight-ready and defense-grade hardware.

Expanding the partnership also means tackling new technical and production challenges. As production grows, both companies will need to make sure every printed part meets strict standards and performs under stress. They’ll also need to earn certifications and complete the long testing cycles required for flight and defense hardware, where reliability is essential.

Still, there’s a lot to gain. The partnership could strengthen U.S. manufacturing of critical hardware and accelerate the development of new propulsion systems. It may also help make space and defense missions more flexible and efficient. Most importantly, it could serve as a clear example of how additive manufacturing can create stronger and faster supply chains not only in aerospace and defense but also in industries such as aviation, energy, and automotive.

The partnership comes at a time when Velo3D is showing renewed momentum following a period of restructuring. After a reverse split and leadership change, Velo3D reset its strategy, launched Rapid Production Solutions, grew Q2 revenue, and is now ramping up its defense work. More importantly, this week, the financial markets signaled that investors are taking notice.

On October 14, 2025, Velo3D shares soared about 26%, jumping from roughly $5.12 to $6.85 in a single trading day. Over the course of the week, its stock climbed nearly 28% overall. Earlier this year, or during the period before its turnaround, Velo3D’s stock traded as low as the $3 to $4 range, making this week’s uptick particularly special in context.

