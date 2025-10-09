PADT Brings Rapid Fusion LFAM to the US

“The Manufacturing Singularity. In the silence of your factory floor, Medusa awakens. Three tools. One mind. Infinite possibilities,” and “Bob isn’t just an AI—it’s your digital craftsman. Every millisecond, Bob processes thousands of decisions. Temperature gradients. Material flow rates. Tool paths. Surface qualities. Like a master artisan with perfect memory, Bob learns from every layer, every pass, every part. Your expertise, immortalized in algorithms,” and, “this isn’t monitoring. It’s manufacturing clairvoyance.”
“We’ve supported aerospace and defense customers with LFAM for years, but they needed more larger-format systems, flexible robotics, and sustainable materials, Rapid Fusion is disrupting the sector in the UK and Europe, delivering scalable, high-throughput solutions that exceed the limits of traditional gantry or filament-fed systems.”
“When we met PADT’s leadership, we were impressed by their legacy and deep understanding of manufacturing- Together, we’ll deliver modular 3D platforms, AM modules, and robotic AM cells that empower manufacturers to produce large, cost-effective components with high output and sustainability.”
This is an excellent move for Rapid Fusion. There is a burgeoning US market for LFAM, especially in shipbuilding, defense, and aerospace tooling. PADT has a large number of long-term customers in those areas, bringing with them long-standing relationships and trust that will greatly benefit Rapid Fusion in the US. Especially in the defense and aerospace market, entry would be very difficult for a foreign company. Large-format hand lay-up tooling requires precision, a predictable coefficient of thermal expansion, and a reasonable cost. If implemented, the parts made with this tool will often be critical and will be made as part of a regular business process. Reliability, repeatability, and good uptime are therefore obligatory, not features. Adoption will take a long time, but once in, an LFAM production cell will be productive and important to the client. In that business, trust is therefore essential, trust and, of course, understanding labyrinthine aerospace primes.
For PADT, this is a new product that can be cross-sold to an existing customer base. Considering the need for large-scale additive in the US, this seems like a good move for them as well. In addition to the obvious applications, LFAM polymer parts can be used in outdoor advertising, industrial settings, construction, furniture making, missile production, hulls, interiors, and many other areas. From specialty vehicles to superyachts and drones, there are applications here, and we have yet to find out which ones are going to be key in this segment’s future. This is an exciting time for LFAM, and we can’t wait to see how this industry segment grows.
