3DPOD 274: Open Source Machine Control with Alexander Oster, Autodesk

08:00 am by Joris Peels 3D Printing3D SoftwareBusiness
Alexander Oster has done an episode with us before, five years ago. There, we learned about his early start in 3D printing and his work thus far. Now we talk to Alex about his passion for open source machine control software. To make a more manufacturing-oriented, connected Additive Manufacturing landscape, Alex wants to offer an open-source framework. The idea is that this framework will accelerate custom machine development and let machine builders make newer machines, innovative machines, and custom machines much faster. The framework will take care of all the major stuff for everyone, leaving machine builders’ own developers free to work on competitive advantages and unique points to their machines.

This episode of the 3DPOD is brought to you by Nikon SLM Solutions, leaders in industrial metal 3D printing. With open architecture platforms, up to 12 laser productivity and global expertise backed by Nikon, Nikon SLM Solutions is helping manufacturers accelerate adoption, scale production, and achieve mission-critical results within additive manufacturing.

 

Podcast (podcast-audio): Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: Spotify | RSS

