Dyndrite and Phasio Partner to Create Fully Digital Workflow for HP 3D Printers

Additive manufacturing (AM) companies are deeply aware that they need to lower the barrier-to-entry for their products in order to set themselves up for sustainable growth. The most straightforward — albeit not the easiest — approach to that task is to figure out a way to lower the price of machines and feedstock, usually by some combination of increased scale of production and reduced upfront cost-of-ownership.

An alternative to that strategy is to focus on making the AM ecosystem you’re selling as easy to use as possible. In that context, increasing workflow automation stands out as a winning method, but it’s also still quite a challenge, especially when it comes to post-processing.

Phasio, the developer of a manufacturing workflow software platform, has made automating AM processes a key priority, and the company just announced a partnership with software provider Dyndrite and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) HP that could set the standard for AM automation. By combining Phasio’s configure-price-quote (CPQ) and shop floor control capabilities with Dyndrite’s MJF Pro platform, Phasio and Dyndrite claim they’ve created a solution “that converts demand into validated print jobs – without a single manual step.”

HP was one of Dyndrite’s earliest strategic partners, becoming the first member of the Dyndrite Developer Council in 2020. So the familiarity between the two companies and the proven synergy between their products makes MJF a logical to showcase how Phasio and Dyndrite can make it easier for AM users to automate. Plus, given how widely used the MJF ecosystem is, Phasio and Dyndrite are giving their joint capabilities an ideal opportunity to scale.

In a press release about the partnership between Dyndrite and Phasio to bring a fully digital workflow to HP’s 3D printing ecosystem, Harry Lucas, the founder and CEO of Phasio, said, “Phasio’s mission has always been to eliminate the barriers between the front office and manufacturing. By integrating Dyndrite MJF Pro into our platform, we’ve bridged the final mile to one of the most advanced additive production systems, the HP MJF, and brought our vision to life.” Frank Lussier, Product Manager at Dyndrite, said, “From global enterprises to fast-moving startups, HP Multi Jet Fusion users want to focus on products and get them to market fast. They need automation, rapid iteration, traceable data, and one simple system to manage it all. With Phasio Powered by Dyndrite, they finally have it all — a digital, end-to-end pipeline for MJF. This is a major milestone for the industry.”

Not everything that’s happening in the AM industry right now is about drones, and the collaboration between Phasio and Dyndrite certainly has applicability to a wide range of use-cases. That said, I’m going to make this about drones.

Given how exemplary the HP MJF ecosystem is for drone production, the idea of HP 3D printers running nonstop, with humans needed only to remove finished parts, makes it difficult to think of a better application for what Phasio and Dyndrite are launching here. Also, HP has a partnership with Firestorm, a maker of factory-in-a-box solutions for expeditionary manufacturing — optimized for drones — and is a supplier to Unusual Machines, whose CEO recently explained to me how AM and conventional manufacturing can be best synergized to reshore drone production.

On top of all that, defense applications are a longtime Dyndrite strong suit, and the company just took that up a notch by forming a strategic partnership with Ursa Major, so the Dyndrite platform is fully equipped to meet DoD cybersecurity guidelines. The Phasio/Dyndrite solution could give a huge boost to service bureaus like Endeavor 3D, an ITAR-certified HP user.

Finally, the fact that the new capability works with Metal Jet as well could help catalyze demand for metal 3D printed drone parts. Again, Phasio Powered by Dyndrite has relevance far beyond the drone industry, but drones likely give the solution the fastest path to expanding AM adoption, which would ultimately help prime the software’s potential for use in all other areas.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.