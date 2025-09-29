3DPOD 273: Holger Schlüter, SCANLAB Head of Business Development

Holger Schlüter is one of the people behind SCANLAB, a pivotal company in additive manufacturing. SCANLAB makes the light engines that power a lot of the 3D printing market’s machines. He gives us a look into the state-of-the-art and what is possible. Holger’s vision on additive and his technical perspective are a new way of looking at progress in 3D printing. This is sadly a criminally short episode; some Internet issues on my end made this a very difficult one to complete, so apologies for the inconvenience. Still, it’s more than worth it, given Holger’s knowledge and the importance of SCANLAB to the industry.

