3DPOD 273: Holger Schlüter, SCANLAB Head of Business Development

Holger Schlüter is one of the people behind SCANLAB, a pivotal company in additive manufacturing. SCANLAB makes the light engines that power a lot of the 3D printing market’s machines. He gives us a look into the state-of-the-art and what is possible. Holger’s vision on additive and his technical perspective are a new way of looking at progress in 3D printing. This is sadly a criminally short episode; some Internet issues on my end made this a very difficult one to complete, so apologies for the inconvenience. Still, it’s more than worth it, given Holger’s knowledge and the importance of SCANLAB to the industry.
This episode of the 3DPOD is brought to you by Nikon SLM Solutions, leaders in industrial metal 3D printing. With open architecture platforms, up to 12 laser productivity and global expertise backed by Nikon, Nikon SLM Solutions is helping manufacturers accelerate adoption, scale production, and achieve mission-critical results within additive manufacturing.
Podcast (podcast-audio): Play in new window | Download
Subscribe to Our Email Newsletter
Stay up-to-date on all the latest news from the 3D printing industry and receive information and offers from third party vendors.
Print Services
Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.
You May Also Like
The Network Effect: Why Ursa Major Is Taking its 3D Printing Partnership with EOS to the Next Level
The most encouraging signs for the additive manufacturing (AM) industry these days are coming from the adopters: the companies that have made the technology a living reality by diligently developing...
How Prelaunch Helped a 3D Printing Startup Avoid Failure — Before It Even Launched
Prelaunch is changing the status quo of product launches. Instead of relying on surveys or focus groups, the platform asks real people to put down small deposits before a product...
All Systems Go: Vaya Space Proves Why 3D Printing and the Space Industry Need Each Other
The space industry has always attracted systems thinkers, and it’s pretty obvious why that’s the case. You have to be able to view the world in terms of a “big...
Let’s Make It Easier for People to Give Us Money
If you’re trying to sell expensive boxes, then the current market and global uncertainty will make this difficult for you. But, additionally, you are making it difficult for yourself as...