Wurth

3DPOD 273: Holger Schlüter, SCANLAB Head of Business Development

September 29, 2025 by Joris Peels 3D PrintingBusiness
Formnext

Share this Article

Holger Schlüter is one of the people behind SCANLAB, a pivotal company in additive manufacturing. SCANLAB makes the light engines that power a lot of the 3D printing market’s machines. He gives us a look into the state-of-the-art and what is possible. Holger’s vision on additive and his technical perspective are a new way of looking at progress in 3D printing. This is sadly a criminally short episode; some Internet issues on my end made this a very difficult one to complete, so apologies for the inconvenience. Still, it’s more than worth it, given Holger’s knowledge and the importance of SCANLAB to the industry.

This episode of the 3DPOD is brought to you by Nikon SLM Solutions, leaders in industrial metal 3D printing. With open architecture platforms, up to 12 laser productivity and global expertise backed by Nikon, Nikon SLM Solutions is helping manufacturers accelerate adoption, scale production, and achieve mission-critical results within additive manufacturing.

 

Podcast (podcast-audio): Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: Spotify | RSS

Tagged with:

Print Services

Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.

FacFox 3ERP 3D Systems Craftcloud Endeavor 3D FirstMold Xometry

Share this Article

Recent News

When Sneakers Go Open-Source: Bambu Lab and Presq Take 3D Printing into Streetwear

Who’s Investing in 3D Printing in 2025? The Buyers and Backers to Watch

View More

Categories

3D Design

3D Printed Art

3D Printed Food

3D Printed Guns

View More

You May Also Like

3D PrintingExclusive InterviewsMilitary 3D PrintingMRO and SparesNorth America

The Network Effect: Why Ursa Major Is Taking its 3D Printing Partnership with EOS to the Next Level

The most encouraging signs for the additive manufacturing (AM) industry these days are coming from the adopters: the companies that have made the technology a living reality by diligently developing...

September 26, 2025
3D PrintingBusinessConsumer GoodsExclusive Interviews

How Prelaunch Helped a 3D Printing Startup Avoid Failure — Before It Even Launched

Prelaunch is changing the status quo of product launches. Instead of relying on surveys or focus groups, the platform asks real people to put down small deposits before a product...

September 22, 2025
Featured
3D PrintingExclusive InterviewsFeatured StoriesMetal 3D PrintingMRO and SparesNorth AmericaSpace 3D Printing

All Systems Go: Vaya Space Proves Why 3D Printing and the Space Industry Need Each Other

The space industry has always attracted systems thinkers, and it’s pretty obvious why that’s the case. You have to be able to view the world in terms of a “big...

September 19, 2025
3D Printers3D PrintingBusinessEditorials / OpinionsStocks

Let’s Make It Easier for People to Give Us Money

If you’re trying to sell expensive boxes, then the current market and global uncertainty will make this difficult for you. But, additionally, you are making it difficult for yourself as...

September 19, 2025
HP
ADDITIV Polymers
HP Produce Locally
Formnext
FacFox
AMR Data Center
AMR Satellite
Stratasys
Caracol
AMR x Stratasys
Wurth
EOS
EOS
IMTS
HP
AMR Software
AMR Dental
Continuum Powders
3DPOD

Events

Additive Manufacturing Strategies

Networking Business Summit
February 24-26, 2026

Networking Business Summit
View More

Jobs

3D Printing jobs around the world.

View More

3D Printing Guides