3D Printing News Briefs, September 13, 2025: Automated Post-Processing, Stratospheric Probe, & More

In this weekend’s 3D Printing News Briefs, we’re first sharing about a case study from PostProcess Technologies about optimizing post-print workflows at J.W. Speaker. AM Solutions’s post-processing technology was used to help a company streamline its R&D prototyping. Nestlé has implemented a standardized process for 3D printing across its UK manufacturing sites. Finally, graduate students from Don Bosco University used 3D printing to make a stratospheric probe for a special project.

PostProcess on Optimizing Post-Printing Workflows at J.W. Speaker

A longtime FDM additive manufacturing (AM) user, J.W. Speaker designs and makes high-performance LED lighting for automotive, industrial, powersports, and transportation applications, and has used Stratasys and HP machines in its Wisconsin facility for years. The company prints between 10 and 50 parts a week, mostly functional fixtures and gauges. But its manual post-printing process was slowing down the workflow, as removing support material was a labor-intensive process for operators. This severely limited the company’s ability to efficiently scale its production, especially as print volumes kept increasing. As detailed in a case study, J.W. Speaker partnered up with PostProcess Technologies to bring in the automated BASE FDM Support Removal Solution. The company also implemented the Stratasys F3300 printer, with larger part capacity and faster printing, and the combination of the two has created a more efficient, scalable AM workflow. The F3300 made it possible to add more tooling applications, like fixtures and pallets, and the automated BASE solution has sped up the process. Overall, J.W. Speakers reports a 78% time savings, and annual cost savings of $60K-$75K.

“With our old machine, we would have to put the parts in an oven overnight to dry out,” explained Michael Speaker, Lead Additive Manufacturing Specialist at J. W. Speaker. “Now, we have the parts cleaned and ready to be delivered in just a couple of hours.”

AM Solutions S1 Helps FMCG Streamline R&D Prototyping

Speaking of post-processing, a UK-based Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) company made a strategic investment in its R&D facility’s AM capabilities by installing the automated S1 system from AM Solutions – 3D post processing technology, a brand of the Rösler Group. Previously, this company used manual bead blasting with glass media in its lab, which works on a lot of rapid prototyping for early-stage market research in packaging and product design. But this process needed major operator involvement, was time-intensive, generated dust in the working environment, and made for variations in finish quality. Other post-print systems needed one machine for cleaning and another for surface finishing, but the S1, with its compact footprint and integrated process, were a much better fit. Plus, its two-in-one functionality allowed both processes to take place at the same time, in the same machine, with just one blasting media. The FMCG company also appreciated the support that AM Solutions provided, helping them find the right combination of media and compound and fine-tuning the process parameters for the S1 to ensure faster, more efficient iteration. This story shows that post-processing has plenty of value earlier in the development cycle, and not just at the end.

“It wasn’t just about the time spent each day (though saving 300 hours a year is no small thing) it was also about consistency, safety, and freeing up our team to focus on the more creative, high-value aspects of R&D. The S1 gives us a fully enclosed, automated process that handles both cleaning and surface finishing in one go, saving space and delivering repeatable results,” said a spokesman for the FMCG company. “What really set AM Solutions apart was their knowledge and willingness to engage with our specific needs. They didn’t just sell us a machine, they helped us build a finishing solution that works for our parts, our materials, and our workflow. That kind of expertise is rare.”

Nestlé Implements & Optimizes 3D Printing Across UK Manufacturing Sites

Swiss multinational food and beverage company Nestlé has been working to establish, implement, and optimize a standardized process for 3D printing across its UK manufacturing sites over the past year. At the company’s York facility, its three AM experts have used the technology to print spare parts and replacement components for its UK factories; these parts are then sent to in-house sites, like its York, Tutbury, and Halifax locations. Not only has this initiative resulted in major cost savings, but the company has also reduced its reliance on third-party suppliers, meaning transportation needs and carbon emissions have both decreased as well. This has contributed to a more green supply chain, and played a part in meeting Nestlé’s sustainability goals. The company remains committed to innovation, and recently hosted a workshop with Markforged at its York campus to discuss scalable implementation of AM in high-volume production. Additionally, Nestlé plans to expand its AM capabilities in the future to include food-safe components, and has set a target to produce over 5% of its onsite inventory with 3D printing.

“As we continue to embrace 3D printing technology, we are not only enhancing our operational efficiency but also paving the way for sustainable manufacturing practices that will define the future of our industry,” said Simon Billington, Head of Technical & Production at Nestlé UK and Ireland.

Don Bosco Students Use 3D Printing in Stratospheric Probe for Zuyat Mission

The Micro Macro Observatory (OMM) of Universidad Don Bosco (UDB) recently presented the Zuyat Mission project, meant to help revolutionize space science study in El Salvador through scientific knowledge transfer and academic outreach. With the help of some of their professors, graduate students from the Aeronautics and Engineering departments participated in the project, and used 3D printing to manufacture the structure for a stratospheric probe. The probe was inspired by space capsules used to take measuring instruments into space, and will carry systems that are necessary for collecting meteorological and environmental data, which will later be analyzed and compared with trajectory simulation data. An important design aspect is that the prototype is able to survive the stratosphere’s extremely cold conditions, so researchers can properly analyze environmental variables like air composition, atmospheric pressure, and temperature. The success of this project is strengthening students’ skills and welcoming in new opportunities and ideas for scientific articles and research projects in the country of El Salvador.

“We can achieve great things when we work together, when we dream together, when we see what we’re capable of in a project like this,” said Mario Olmos, Rector of UDB, in a translated article. “I’m sure those who participated have experienced tremendous growth, helping them see what they’re capable of, putting what they’ve learned into practice, and thinking about the future in this way.”

