Artec 3D’s AS20 Software Update Supercharges Its Entire Scanner Lineup

Artec 3D, a Luxembourg-based leader in 3D scanning, has just unveiled Artec Studio 20 (AS20), and it’s more than just another software update. According to the company, this version is built to help users scan faster, smarter, and more seamlessly, all within one connected platform. The company is targeting users from product designers and manufacturers to cultural heritage professionals and forensic analysts.

Although AS20 is a software update, Artec 3D says it will directly improve how its scanners work, adding new features and faster performance to existing devices like the Spider II, Micro II, Leo, Ray II, and Artec Point. In other words, users don’t need to buy new hardware to benefit from this release.

In a market crowded with niche tools (from photogrammetry-only platforms to specialized inspection software like Geomagic or GOM Inspect), Artec Studio has long been recognized for its flexibility, with reviewers noting it “never compromises on precision,” whether users choose Autopilot or full manual control. This latest release leans even harder into that advantage, making it one of the few platforms capable of handling everything from historical preservation to reverse engineering, in the same interface.

For many users, what will set AS20 apart is the addition of custom workflows. That means they can now automate a chain of processing steps with a single click. Instead of manually applying scan, align, fuse, and texture steps over and over, users can now “queue up a sequence” and hit “run.” The software then processes everything in sequence, turning a folder of raw scans into finished models almost on its own.

Artec claims this boosts processing speed by up to 70%, giving teams more time for creation and less time wasted on repetitive tasks.

Artec Studio 20 also offers scripting (via command‑line support) so users can automate entire scan workflows—from input to export—without supervision. It can output to common formats like USD (Universal Scene Description) and RCP (ReCap point clouds), and can even pass files directly to tools, including ZEISS Inspect and Autodesk Revit.

“We designed this release to help users save time and get better results with less manual work,” said Art Yukhin, CEO of Artec 3D. “The software is more integrated, more flexible, and delivers a faster return on investment for our customers.”

Until now, real-time fusion (a feature that shows your scan as it’s being captured) was only available on Artec’s most advanced device, the Artec Leo, a fully wireless handheld scanner with a built-in touchscreen.

With AS20, this feature is now available on other scanners too, including the Artec Spider II. The Spider II is a handheld, high-resolution scanner designed for detailed, close-up scans. It captures color, doesn’t require markers, and can pick up features as small as 0.05 mm.

Having real-time fusion on the Spider II helps users avoid missed spots and mistakes by showing a live preview of the scan as they go. It also now supports something called Live Scan Decimation, which creates smaller, easier-to-handle 3D files that are useful for people working on standard computers or doing quick prototyping.

And for anyone new to scanning, AS20 now includes an Autopilot mode, which walks users through each step, from capturing to processing the model, making the learning curve much easier.

So while AS20 is a software update, it directly boosts how Artec’s scanners are used in real-world settings. For example, Spider II is already being used in applications like forensics and cultural heritage, where accurate, non-contact scanning is essential.

In fact, Artec 3D’s scanners have been used by forensic specialists to document crime scenes and preserve evidence without physical interference. And in the cultural sector, projects like Cultural Heritage 360 in Portugal have used Artec’s handheld devices, including the Leo, to digitize thousands of historical objects and monuments for virtual preservation and public access.

By making powerful features like real-time feedback and simplified workflows available across more devices, AS20 doesn’t just improve the software; it also expands what’s possible in some of the most sensitive and valuable scanning work being done today.

AS20 also upgrades how other scanners perform, especially desktop and long-range models. For users scanning small, detailed objects, the Artec Micro II now offers even more accuracy. Thanks to the new software, it supports both HD Mode and 3-axis scanning, helping it capture tiny, detailed parts more fully than before. This makes it especially useful in fields like jewelry, watchmaking, and medical device design, where precision at a tiny scale is super important.

The software also adds improvements to Artec Point and Ray II, including faster scanning and better visualization tools. These updates are signs that Artec is continuing to support all levels of its scanner lineup, not just the newest or most expensive ones.

What’s more, AS20 doesn’t just process scan data, but also helps users turn photos into detailed 3D models. With its updated AI Photogrammetry tools, the software now does a better job of separating objects from their backgrounds and cleaning up noise or blurring.

It also supports multiple camera types, including smartphones, Digital Single-Lens Reflex cameras (DSLRs), and drones. There is a new sharp image selection feature that makes sure that only the best frames are used, which helps improve results even with everyday equipment. All of this means users spend less time cleaning up scans and more time putting them to use.

Images courtesy of Artec 3D

