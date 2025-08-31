Modular Student-Built Open Source Clura Enclosure for Safer Desktop 3D Printing

For the past year, maker Fabrizio Blasio has been working with a couple of his fellow aerospace engineering bachelor’s students at TU Delft in the Netherlands to develop an affordable, modular, and open source 3D printer enclosure. The goal is to prioritize safety and air quality for those who use desktop 3D printers at home and in workshops. Blasio wanted to develop this user-friendly enclosure, called Clura, because he says that the 3D printing community doesn’t take health and safety seriously enough.

“I wanted to change that,” he wrote in an email.

In 2015, non-profit organization Chemical Insights Research Institute (CIRI), Georgia Tech, and the Emory University Rollins School of Public Health began a multi-year project to characterize emissions from 3D printers, and determine just how safe the technology is in terms of air quality. According to the results, during operation, 3D printers can emit hundreds of different volatile organic compounds (VOCs), many of which are known carcinogens, irritants, and odorants. In fact, some of the VOCs measured during printing might even exceed the current recommended exposure guidelines for acceptable indoor air quality.

Obviously, Blasio and the rest of the Clura team aren’t wrong. Air quality is a serious safety issue when it comes to home and workshop 3D printing in enclosed spaces.

Blasio has been using 3D printers for several years, but said that operating the machine in his room “made the air quality unbearable.” Unless he wanted to stop printing altogether, he would need to purchase an enclosure for his printer, which is not “ideal when you’re a student living on a tight budget.”

A quick Amazon search shows a variety of 3D printer enclosures, ranging from just $19.99 all the way up to a couple hundred dollars. $20 doesn’t seem like too much to spend, but I also assume that you get what you pay for with something that inexpensive. So Blasio decided to take matters into his own hands, and build his own 3D printed enclosure with the help of his friends and classmates.

“Be the change you want to see in the world,” he wrote. “Gandhi probably wasn’t talking about printer enclosures—but hey, it still applies.”

The Clura enclosure has plenty of high-end safety features built into it. First of all, a HEPA carbon filter system is able to capture all those VOCs and ultrafine particles (UFPs), and it will actually adjust the airflow automatically based on real-time monitoring of air quality. Integrated sensors on the enclosure track not only the air quality, but also the temperature, humidity, and particulate matter, like PM2.5 and PM10. Plus, it features an optical smoke sensor and gas detection module, and in the future will offer support for automatic emergency shutoff.

The modular enclosure was designed to be customizable and user-friendly, with adjustable RGB LED lights that you can change to make your own personalized lighting effects. The lights also make it easier to see inside the system, if you’re printing in a place that’s not well-lit. Smart controls and a 4.3″ touchscreen interface allow you to easily adjust lighting and fan speeds, and see live sensor data. During its first startup, the Clura system will prompt the user to select which modules and sensors have been installed, enabling customization based on the user’s specific needs.

Finally, integrated filament spool holders on the Clura feature real-time weight sensors. This helps users avoid print failures, as the sensors can accurately estimate how much filament is left on the spool.

“I’ve poured hundreds of hours into this project by squeezing in work between classes and exams, but for me, it’s been worth it,” Blasio wrote. “Health and safety in 3D printing don’t get the attention they deserve, and I hope this enclosure changes that by creating an option that’s affordable and useful.”

Instead of keeping the Clura all to themselves, the team decided to share the wealth, and make the enclosure open source. That way, other makers can benefit from it as well. Blasio created “a lego like, step-by-step manual” for building the Clura, with visual guides and detailed CAD renderings. The manual lists the necessary tools and components, as well as customization tips and digital access. Every 3D printed part is made to fit the build plate of a Bambu Lab A1 or a Prusa Mk3/4, but will likely work with other printers that have a minimum 220 x 220 x 100 mm build volume. Most of the parts can be printed without supports, though some will require assembly.

Blasio says the Clura enclosure is affordable, with “more features than any competitor, at half the price.” There’s no word yet on pricing, so we can’t confirm that just yet. But, you can join the pre-launch for the Clura ahead of the Kickstarter campaign for just $3.14. This refundable deposit is supposed to guarantee you “premium perks” and priority shipping.

We’re seeing more and more stories these days of students developing excellent 3D printing products, not to mention working on amazing research. It’s always exciting to see what young innovators are creating!

