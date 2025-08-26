3DPOD 268: AM for IndyCar with Kory Drake, Arrow McLaren

Kory Drake grew up surrounded by the fumes of motor oil and gasoline. With a family steeped in racing and race engineering, he naturally ended up working for racing teams. Now at Arrow McLaren´s IndyCar team. He talks about 3D printing race cars, jigs, 3D printing at races, and much more in this episode. Kory is super down-to-earth and direct about where Additive makes sense and where it does not. He walks us through how they evaluate new technologies and how they aim to stay on top of the latest developments. Car racing and 3D printing go back decades, but here we get a real view of how it’s being used today.
