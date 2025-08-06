3D Printing News Briefs, August 6, 2025: US Navy, Plant-Based Fish, Food Waste, & More

In today’s 3D Printing News Briefs, Austal USA ordered a second AML3D system for the US Navy Centre of Excellence. Filamentive is working to improve material transparency in 3D printing. The first 3D printed plant-based fish products from Steakholder Foods have arrived in retail outlets, and a desktop pallet 3D printer can transform food scraps and organic waste into creative crafts.

Austal USA Orders Second ARCEMY System from AML3D

Wire additive manufacturing (WAM) 3D printing OEM AML3D announced an order from Austal USA for a second large-format metal ARCEMY® system. The AU$1.2 million order is for the smaller ARCEMY®, and will complement AML3D’s ARCEMY® X at the U.S. Navy’s Additive Manufacturing Center of Excellence in Danville, Virginia, which is run by Austal USA. The ARCEMY® Small is easy to deploy to a shop floor or external pad with a power supply, and will be used at Danville to speed up technological development and small parts manufacturing. It will be mounted in a 20-foot shipping container and shipped to Danville, which should decrease the field service time for installation from 2-3 weeks to just 2-3 days. This flexibility will make for an easier deployment as Austal USA’s AM operations at Danville grow and the facility is reconfigured. The ARCEMY® Small will also be displayed at Danville as a “precursor to a portable system,” which may eventually be used to provide point of need AM to multiple U.S. military branches. Delivery is expected to occur around January 2026, with payment made in stages—50% upon placing the order, and the balance due upon delivery, testing, and commissioning.

“It was clear during my recent visit to the US that we have only just begun to unlock the huge opportunity for AML3D’s advanced manufacturing technology to support the US military and its wider supply chain,” said AML3D’s CEO Sean Ebert. “ARCEMY® systems are already being used to support the US Navy’s Maritime Industrial Base across submarines, ship building and munitions. The opportunity to deploy this, highly flexible, ARCEMY® Small pre-mounted solution further broadens the ARCEMY® use cases for the US military and commercial sectors as well as other globally important defense and non-defense markets such as the UK and Australia.”

Filamentive Improving AM Transparency with Material Sustainability Profiles

In order to improve environmental transparency in 3D printing, UK filament brand Filamentive launched a new initiative. Designed to help customers make informed material decisions based on accurate and easy-to-access data, its new Material Sustainability Profiles are, as the company says, “concise environmental declarations” to support sustainability and the circular economy in 3D printing. Filamentive recently conducted a survey, and reports that 89% of the respondents find sustainability important. But, reliable environmental data about AM materials is often inconsistent or limited. As the company was founded to address the environmental need for more recycled plastics in AM, they obviously decided to do something about it. Material Sustainability Profiles are now available for Filamentive’s core range of materials, including PLA, ASA, PETG, and engineering filaments. Each profile offers a structured overview of the material’s environmental credentials, such as recycled content, polymer origin, packaging type, compliance with standards, and end-of-life guidance.

“In a landscape full of ambiguous green claims and vague terminology, we see an urgent need for greater clarity and accountability. These profiles are a step towards more honest communication, empowering users to align purchasing decisions with environmental values,” said Ravi Toor, Managing Director of Filamentive.

Filamentive plans to expand this initiative, and is looking into developing full Environmental Product Declarations (EPDs) and Material Passport-inspired documentation in the future.

Steakholder Foods Rolls Out First Plant-Based Fish Products in Retail Stores

Israeli company Steakholder Foods is a leader in 3D printed alternative protein production, developing and selling 3D printers that are supported by proprietary premix blends made from high-quality raw ingredients. The company recently announced that its first plant-based white fish kebabs and salmon patties, formulated in-house, have successfully scaled up to full commercial production, and are now available at leading vegan specialty stores across Israel. The patties and kebabs, sold under the brand name Green Future (Atid Yarok), are manufactured by Steakholder’s partner Bondor Foods, a producer, marketer, and distributor of a variety of ready-to-eat vegan and vegetarian products to the institutional market. This commercial launch builds on an initial purchase order that Steakholder Foods announced in September of 2024, and represents the company’s first full product cycle revenue stream.

“Moving from first purchase order to retail rollout in under seven months highlights the speed and scalability of our premix platform. This milestone shows how quickly manufacturers can bring compelling, next generation seafood alternatives to consumers and marks an exciting milestone for Steakholder Foods as we see the first products based on our formulations selling in the market,” said Arik Kaufman, CEO of Steakholder Foods.

Award-Winning Desktop 3D Printer Transforms Food Waste into Crafts

Finally, the desktop pallet FOODres.AI Printer takes food scraps and other organic waste and turns them into creative crafts, using AI to sort the materials based on printable recipes. 40-50% of household food in the U.S. is wasted, but with the FOODres.AI, which began as research supported by the MIT IDEAS program, it is possible to repurpose non-edible leftovers and organic matter into functional items. By actively engaging in eco-friendly practices, people can not only responsibly upcycle their food waste, but also easily use a 3D printer to make fun items like coasters, cup holders, and decorations.

Built on a 3-axis system, the award-winning printer and its accompanying mobile app use a self-trained object detection model to identify, sort, and assess the printability of the organic materials. Users employ a built-in material processing module to mix waste with natural additives and form a 3D printable bioplastic paste. The app analyzes food scraps, determines printable material quantities, and guides the user to successful prints. There’s a built-in library of designs, with a beginner-friendly interface that also supports advanced customizations for users who want to experiment with mixing materials for different textures and colors. This flexibility makes the FOODres.AI Printer easily accessible to all users, regardless of 3D printing experience.

