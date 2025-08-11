3DPOD 266: Composite AM and Convergent Manufacturing with Habib Dagher, University of Maine

Dr. Habib Dagher founded the University of Maine‘s Advanced Structures and Composites Center, which, with 400 researchers, is one of the leading composites research centers in the world. In 3D printing, the center makes houses out of wood waste and 3D prints boats and other large polymer structures. Habib believes in cheaper waste products over concrete for construction printing. He also details the ways in which we can use Additive in printing composites. But 3D printing is one part of a bigger technology for him. With Convergent Manufacturing, Additive and subtractive processes work together in unison. That is a very compelling vision that we’re already doing with a lot of things, but could really change how we are able to make things. Through working in concert, better toolpathing, QA, and multiple heads could print, mill, add conductive traces, and more to one boat hull all at the same time.

This episode was brought to you by Continuum Powders.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.