Something to Smile About: 3D Systems Announces Commercial Release of 3D Printed Denture Solution

In 2017, additive leader 3D Systems (NYSE: DDD) acquired Vertex Global-Holding B.V., the parent company of dental prosthetics manufacturer Vertex Dental and dental 3D printing materials developer NextDent. This move helped the company remain competitive in the additive manufacturing (AM) dental market. This week, 3D Systems announced the full commercial release in the U.S. market for its NextDent Jetted Denture solution, which has received validation and ringing endorsements from multiple beta customers.

“As the use of digital dentistry workflows continues to accelerate, digitally fabricating dentures using 3D printing technology is becoming the standard mode of manufacturing. For Evolve Dentistry, it is important for us to stay consistent and have a process that we can truly scale with. Because of the NextDent 300’s post-processing workflow, we are able to make sure that we nail the mark every single time,” said Joshua Jakson, President, Evolve Dentistry. “The consistency of the printer is outstanding! We have had no failures so far, and the materials are next level compared to competitive materials on the market. Our clientele completely notices the difference. We are looking forward to a long collaboration with 3D Systems and are excited to see where the future will take us.”

This first-to-market solution for jetted, monolithic (one-piece) dentures was first unveiled last year, and received FDA clearance not long after. Using multiple materials in a single printing process, NextDent Jetted Dentures offers a faster, more scalable, and cost-effective option than traditional denture manufacturing. These 3D printed dentures are durable, comfortable, aesthetically pleasing, and offer great resistance to breakage, all of which are qualities that patients really care about.

“Our consistent investment in this revolutionary dental technology has culminated in an outstanding denture product, delivered to the patient much faster and with better manufacturing economics, to meet the rapidly growing demand for essential dental care over a patient’s entire lifetime,” said 3D Systems’ President and CEO Dr. Jeffrey Graves. “FDA-cleared, and manufactured to the highest quality standards, dental professionals can stand behind this product with the confidence that they are providing the best care in meeting their patients’ unique needs each day.”

The NextDent 300 MultiJet 3D printer, unveiled just a few months ago, can deliver rapid production of patient-specific dentures; even better, they’re fully cured, so no need for additional post-curing steps before you handle them. Materials scientists at 3D Systems developed the NextDent Jet Teeth and NextDent Jet Base materials to complement the printer, and the company says they “deliver the desired tooth rigidity and gum support.” In addition to excellent aesthetics, these materials also have a strong denture toughness, so dental labs and patients don’t need to worry that the resulting dentures will fail if they’re accidentally dropped.

“After trying the new NextDent 300, I cannot see the future of any dental lab without one of these in each and every one. From my perspective, this printer checks all the boxes twice,” stated GPS DIGITAL RPD’s General Manager Joshua Williams. “You save so much time not having to assemble your dentures in multiple parts, and don’t need to use caustic solutions to post-process them. The NextDent Jet Teeth and NextDent Jet Base materials have so many color options to give a great life-like appearance. Most importantly, the finished dentures bounce when dropped in the sink as opposed to shattering. 3D Systems makes it so easy with supports that melt off and a simple dust free wash to remove the bit of residue before pumice and polish. We produced a batch of 15 dentures and found this workflow to be very streamlined—300% faster than doing dentures with an analog workflow and 120% faster than using a resin printer to print the dentures in two parts (base and teeth separately).”

Beta customers of the solution reported “effortless usability, unmatched material properties and ground-breaking efficiency improvements of up to 300%.” Producing these dual-material, monolithic dentures in a continuous flow print process, without any necessary post-curing, speeds everything up, which results in shorter lead times and a much higher return on investment (ROI). This is great for the already burgeoning dental 3D printing market in the U.S., which 3D Systems says is about one-third of the total available global market. Plus, internal market estimates show that the “replacement” pillar of the company’s U.S. dental strategy represents a nearly $600 million addressable market by 2029.

“It’s rewarding for our team to see our complete NextDent Jetted Denture Solution officially in the market. 3D Systems is known as a pioneer in digital dentistry solutions. Our monolithic jetted denture solution is a truly unique market offering, fusing innovative materials, 3D printing technology, software, and applications expertise. This complete workflow is engineered for high-volume production, providing unparalleled accuracy and repeatability at a lower total cost of operation. Throughout our extensive beta testing, we’re seeing our manufacturing customers produce a full one-piece denture solution with over 50% less manual labor than using traditional means. From a speed of delivery perspective, the digital workflow, including the NextDent 300 printer, can produce a final product in one day compared to a five-day turnaround from traditional production methods. This combination of dramatically reduced fulfillment times and labor costs, with a superior product for the patient represents a big step forward for the dental industry,” said Stijn Hanssen, Director, Dental Solutions, 3D Systems. “I am excited to see how this solution will not only transform how dental labs operate, but also how it will transform the patient experience.”

In a recent PRO article, AM Research Executive VP of Research Scott Dunham noted that over the past decade, “AM in dentistry has gone from a fairly isolated and relatively expensive tech with a specific purpose to something that is now cost effective, productive, user friendly, and automated enough to be adapted industry-wide at scale.” This is proof that AM does have the ability to evolve and drive entire markets. And, according to an AM Research report on the subject, the dental 3D printing market generated $5.2 billion in revenue last year, and is expected to nearly double by 2033. All told, it’s a pretty lucrative sector.

3D Systems is now taking orders in the U.S. for its NextDent 300 printer, which is manufactured at the company’s South Carolina facility. The first units are expected to ship this month. Once regional regulatory approvals are completed, Asian and European market releases for the NextDent Jetted Denture solution should be coming.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.