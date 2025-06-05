From the Ocean Floor to the Factory Floor: How Framework Robotics is Rethinking Underwater Vehicle Design

Deep beneath the ocean’s surface lies a world that’s unpredictable, pressurized, and profoundly unexplored. It’s a realm where conventional engineering is often pushed to its breaking point — and where companies like Framework Robotics are rewriting the rules of design and manufacturing.

Headquartered in the U.S., Framework Robotics builds rugged unmanned underwater vehicles (UUVs) for tasks like marine research, offshore inspection, and environmental monitoring. These machines face conditions that are downright punishing: freezing temperatures, crushing pressures, saltwater corrosion, and the need to perform with near-perfect reliability.

Traditionally, building UUVs has meant relying on machined aluminum and other materials that, while durable, come with tradeoffs: long lead times, complex assembly processes, and design limitations that hinder innovation. But Framework Robotics saw a different path — one that involved moving beyond subtractive manufacturing and into the world of additive.

Designing for the Deep, Printing for the Future

Framework Robotics began incorporating industrial 3D printing into their development process — not just for prototyping, but for producing final, mission-critical parts. The shift opened new doors.

They chose HP’s Multi Jet Fusion (MJF) technology for its ability to deliver lightweight, highly durable plastic parts with precision. The materials used with MJF not only stood up to the intense demands of ocean deployment — including resistance to water and pressure — but also enabled more complex geometries that would have been difficult or impossible to machine.

This new flexibility gave the team at Framework Robotics a chance to rethink how UUVs could be constructed. Instead of designing around the limitations of traditional manufacturing, they could now design around function. Enclosures, mounts, and cable routing features could be integrated into single, seamless parts. This meant fewer fasteners, less room for mechanical failure, and a faster build time.

Speed, Efficiency, and Freedom to Iterate

One of the most powerful shifts came in the prototyping phase. With Multi Jet Fusion, Framework Robotics could design, print, test, and redesign — sometimes in the same week. That kind of agility was unheard of with metal machining, where a single iteration could take weeks and cost thousands.

For a small company with a big mission, speed matters. It allowed them to get functional prototypes in front of researchers and field testers faster, and it brought them closer to their goal: delivering a platform that could be customized quickly for different underwater missions, from inspecting submerged infrastructure to collecting biological data.

It also made scaling easier. With 3D printing, there’s no need for expensive tooling or minimum order quantities. Framework Robotics can print the exact number of parts they need — whether it’s five units or fifty — with no penalty for changes or updates.

Navigating What’s Next

As ocean research and exploration evolve, the need for adaptable, high-performance robotic systems will only grow. Framework Robotics is already looking ahead to more autonomous systems, smarter sensors, and deeper dives into the future.

And while they’re navigating uncharted territory underwater, their manufacturing process is becoming more streamlined, more efficient, and more innovative above the surface — thanks in part to HP’s Multi Jet Fusion technology.

What started as an engineering experiment has turned into a production advantage. Framework Robotics isn’t just building robots that go deeper — they’re proving that additive manufacturing can be a competitive edge, even in the most extreme environments on Earth.

