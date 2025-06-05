Formnext Germany

From the Ocean Floor to the Factory Floor: How Framework Robotics is Rethinking Underwater Vehicle Design

09:07 am by Team HP 3D PrintingRoboticsScience & TechnologySponsored

Share this Article

Deep beneath the ocean’s surface lies a world that’s unpredictable, pressurized, and profoundly unexplored. It’s a realm where conventional engineering is often pushed to its breaking point — and where companies like Framework Robotics are rewriting the rules of design and manufacturing.

Headquartered in the U.S., Framework Robotics builds rugged unmanned underwater vehicles (UUVs) for tasks like marine research, offshore inspection, and environmental monitoring. These machines face conditions that are downright punishing: freezing temperatures, crushing pressures, saltwater corrosion, and the need to perform with near-perfect reliability.

Unmanned underwater vehicle. Image courtesy of Framework Robotics.

Traditionally, building UUVs has meant relying on machined aluminum and other materials that, while durable, come with tradeoffs: long lead times, complex assembly processes, and design limitations that hinder innovation. But Framework Robotics saw a different path — one that involved moving beyond subtractive manufacturing and into the world of additive.

Designing for the Deep, Printing for the Future

Framework Robotics began incorporating industrial 3D printing into their development process — not just for prototyping, but for producing final, mission-critical parts. The shift opened new doors.

They chose HP’s Multi Jet Fusion (MJF) technology for its ability to deliver lightweight, highly durable plastic parts with precision. The materials used with MJF not only stood up to the intense demands of ocean deployment — including resistance to water and pressure — but also enabled more complex geometries that would have been difficult or impossible to machine.

Buddy ROV for underwater maintenance. Image courtesy of Framework Robotics.

This new flexibility gave the team at Framework Robotics a chance to rethink how UUVs could be constructed. Instead of designing around the limitations of traditional manufacturing, they could now design around function. Enclosures, mounts, and cable routing features could be integrated into single, seamless parts. This meant fewer fasteners, less room for mechanical failure, and a faster build time.

Speed, Efficiency, and Freedom to Iterate

One of the most powerful shifts came in the prototyping phase. With Multi Jet Fusion, Framework Robotics could design, print, test, and redesign — sometimes in the same week. That kind of agility was unheard of with metal machining, where a single iteration could take weeks and cost thousands.

Unmanned underwater vehicle. Image courtesy of Framework Robotics.

For a small company with a big mission, speed matters. It allowed them to get functional prototypes in front of researchers and field testers faster, and it brought them closer to their goal: delivering a platform that could be customized quickly for different underwater missions, from inspecting submerged infrastructure to collecting biological data.

It also made scaling easier. With 3D printing, there’s no need for expensive tooling or minimum order quantities. Framework Robotics can print the exact number of parts they need — whether it’s five units or fifty — with no penalty for changes or updates.

Navigating What’s Next

As ocean research and exploration evolve, the need for adaptable, high-performance robotic systems will only grow. Framework Robotics is already looking ahead to more autonomous systems, smarter sensors, and deeper dives into the future.

And while they’re navigating uncharted territory underwater, their manufacturing process is becoming more streamlined, more efficient, and more innovative above the surface — thanks in part to HP’s Multi Jet Fusion technology.

Companion ROTV for pipeline and submarine cable observation. Image courtesy of Framework Robotics.

What started as an engineering experiment has turned into a production advantage. Framework Robotics isn’t just building robots that go deeper — they’re proving that additive manufacturing can be a competitive edge, even in the most extreme environments on Earth.

Read more about their journey on hp.com.

Tagged with:

Print Services

Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.

FacFox 3ERP 3D Systems Craftcloud Endeavor 3D FirstMold Xometry

Share this Article

Recent News

AM Research Webinar: How Continuum Turns Nickel Scrap into Cost Savings & Sustainability

Ingersoll Machine Tools Makes Deployable 3D Printer for U.S. Army

View More

Categories

3D Design

3D Printed Art

3D Printed Food

3D Printed Guns

View More

You May Also Like

Sponsored
3D Printing3D Printing MaterialsNorth AmericaSponsored

IC3D’s Next Chapter: Scaling Sustainability and Smarter Manufacturing in 2025

This article is part of a sponsored series highlighting America Makes’ member companies and their contribution to the additive manufacturing industry. 3DPrint.com is a proud member of America Makes. The...

June 3, 2025
Featured
3D Printing3DPrint.com ProFeatured StoriesMetal 3D Printing

Additive Manufacturing in the Small Arms Silencers Market – Eight Years Later

In 2017, AM Research (then known as SmarTech Publishing) published what probably seemed like an odd research note to the AM industry at the time – an opportunity brief and opinion...

May 29, 2025
3D PrintingEuropeMaritime 3D Printing

CEAD and Damen Partnering to Develop HDPE 3D Printed Workboat

Dutch 3D printing firm CEAD partnered with Damen Compact Crafts (DCCr), part of the Damen Shipyards Group, to develop a 3D printed HDPE workboat. CEAD makes gantry and robot arm-based...

May 22, 2025
3D Printers3D PrintingGovernmentMilitary 3D PrintingReshoring

Made-in-America Rugged 3D Printer Launched by Chicago Additive, Backed by NAVWAR

Chicago Additive, an end-to-end additive manufacturing (AM) solutions company based in Northwest Indiana, has announced the pre-launch of its AMOS 3D printer. This ruggedized FDM desktop printer was originally developed...

May 20, 2025
Continuum Webinar
MMX
IMTS2026
3ERP
Continuum Powders
AMR Data Center
AMR Satellite
HP
Formnext
FacFox
AMR Military Report 2024
AMR Software
3DPOD
HP

Events

Additive Manufacturing Strategies

Networking Business Summit
February 24-26, 2026

Networking Business Summit
View More

Jobs

3D Printing jobs around the world.

View More

3D Printing Guides