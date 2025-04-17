Fictiv Sold to Japan’s MISUMI for $350 Million

MISUMI (TSE: 9962) is acquiring Fictiv for $350 million. The Japanese manufacturer, known for supplying factory automation components like shafts, bearings, and fasteners, wants to combine its global production and shipping network with Fictiv’s online platform for ordering custom mechanical parts. That includes parts made through CNC machining, injection molding, and 3D printing, mainly for prototyping and small-batch production. The goal is to streamline how engineers and companies source and make hardware, from idea to finished part.

While the deal is still subject to regulatory approvals, once finalized, Fictiv will officially become part of MISUMI, a publicly traded Japanese company that supplies mechanical components to over 300,000 customers worldwide. MISUMI reported more than ¥198 billion (around $1.3 billion) in revenue for the first half of fiscal year 2024, stressing its scale in the factory automation and manufacturing space.

From Startup to Global Force

Fictiv was founded with a clear mission: to simplify the complex world of manufacturing. In just over a decade, the company has grown into a global operation with four manufacturing hubs across India, Mexico, China, and the U.S. It has delivered more than 35 million parts for a wide range of industries, including aerospace, robotics, and clean energy.

What makes Fictiv stand out isn’t just its global reach, but how it operates. Instead of owning manufacturing equipment, Fictiv runs a digital platform that connects customers with a network of partners around the world. By combining this network with AI-driven tools, Fictiv helps companies quickly source custom mechanical parts, cutting down on delays, costs, and supply chain complexity.

As part of its growing catalog, Fictiv recently added Carbon’s Digital Light Synthesis™ (DLS) technology to its U.S.-based 3D printing services. The move is part of a broader expansion through partnerships with companies like Jabil Additive and access to a wide range of industrial 3D printing technologies, including FDM, SLS, SLA, PolyJet, and Multi Jet Fusion.

Fictiv has helped many companies bring products to life with 3D printed parts. For example, the robotics brand Sphero used Fictiv’s services to prototype gears for its popular toys, like the Ultimate Lightning McQueen race car. Also, quip, known for its electric toothbrushes, turned to Fictiv for fast prototyping and small-batch production. In healthcare, TransMed7 used Fictiv’s 3D printing to speed up the development of new devices for advanced biopsy diagnostics and cardiovascular intervention procedures. Even Mira Labs, which makes AR headsets, worked with Fictiv to test designs quickly using 3D printed parts.

“Fictiv and MISUMI share a joint vision to make world-class manufacturing & supply chain capabilities easier, more accessible, more intelligent, and democratized,” said Dave Evans, Fictiv’s co-founder and CEO. “Giving more teams the tools to take their ideas from concept to reality will unlock innovation to fuel the advancements we want to see in the world.”

Inside the Deal

Headquartered in Japan, MISUMI is no stranger to scale. It supplies everything from mechanical components and tools to consumables to over 318,000 companies worldwide. What makes the company unique is its “dual identity,” in that it’s both a manufacturer and a distributor, giving it deep control over its products and services.

By acquiring Fictiv, MISUMI is betting on the future of digital-first manufacturing. The deal isn’t just about expanding its product catalog, but about integrating software that gives customers a faster, more flexible way to get the parts they need. MISUMI sees Fictiv’s software-driven model as a perfect match for its own mission to make component procurement faster, smarter, and more precise.

Ryusei Ono, MISUMI’s president, noted, “From its earliest days, MISUMI’s culture of ingenuity and innovation has made us a leader and pioneer in making it easier for customers to procure manufacturing components that fit their needs. Fictiv brings exceptional talent, proven technology, and a shared commitment to innovation. Together, MISUMI and Fictiv will amplify our customers’ ‘Time Value.'”

Combining Digital and Physical

Integrating Fictiv’s AI-powered software with MISUMI’s manufacturing depth and supply chain network is expected to create a powerful hybrid. According to Fictiv’s leaders, the partnership could eventually allow customers to source entire bills of materials from a single platform, streamlining everything from small custom parts to large production runs.

Nate Evans, Fictiv’s co-founder and Chief Experience Officer, underlined the customer impact: “This is an exciting moment for our company, but an even more important one for our customers, as this acquisition will enable us to turbocharge our mission to simplify sourcing. Fictiv and MISUMI bring together digital and physical infrastructure to support a full bill-of-materials, and reduce the time, cost, and risk associated with building and scaling products.”

The timing is important, too. In a global landscape shaped by supply chain disruptions, trade tensions, and unpredictable logistics, companies are turning to more flexible, digitally native solutions. Fictiv has been building for this reality since its inception, and this is the kind of problem it set out to solve. Now, with MISUMI’s backing, it has the resources and reach to meet those needs globally.

Fictiv’s acquisition is part of a larger trend in manufacturing and supply chains. As more companies look for faster and more local ways to make products, traditional manufacturers are turning to tech firms with smart tools. Going digital isn’t just a better option anymore; instead, it is quickly becoming essential.

The company will continue to operate under its own brand for now, with plans to keep developing its software, expanding its manufacturing network, and entering new markets. Meanwhile, customers may soon see faster delivery times, more options for customization, and better prices, all thanks to the added capabilities under MISUMI’s umbrella.

