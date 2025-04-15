Meltio’s Wire-Laser Metal AM Joins South Korea’s Defense Arsenal

Spanish multinational Meltio announced that South Korea’s Marine Corps Logistics Group has just become the first military unit in the country to roll out robot-based metal 3D printers powered by its wire-laser technology.

This move marks a new milestone for Meltio. Its technology has already been validated by the U.S., French, and Spanish armed forces. Now, with support from South Korea’s military, Meltio is growing in Asia and expanding its role in global defense. Through a partnership with AM Solutions, Meltio introduced its metal 3D printing technology to South Korea’s military.

According to Meltio, one of the key benefits of this rollout is giving the South Korean Marines the ability to make spare parts on their own, right when they’re needed. By using a container-based, mobile metal 3D printer, they can now produce components that are discontinued or hard to find. This helps keep vehicles running, reduces downtime, and cuts repair costs.

“The introduction of metal 3D printers is significant not only for reducing operation and maintenance costs but also for preventing delays in maintenance schedules due to limited procurement of repair parts,” said Lieutenant Colonel Kim Seong-nam, commander of the maintenance battalion.

The system used by the Korean military integrates Meltio’s wire-laser Directed Energy Deposition (DED) technology into a robotic platform, enabling flexible, large-scale manufacturing in the field while reducing waste and making it possible to print more shapes and sizes.

While this marks Meltio’s first official deployment with the Korean Army, the company is no stranger to defense applications.

In the U.S., a version of Meltio’s hybrid manufacturing system was used aboard the USS Bataan—making it the first Navy ship to feature onboard metal 3D printing with CNC integration. Using Meltio’s deposition head, sailors printed a critical sprayer plate in just five days, beating the usual weeks-long supply wait. The sprayer plate is part of a system that helps push out seawater from the ship’s tanks using pressurized air, which is important for keeping the ship balanced during operations.

By 3D printing the sprayer plate directly on the ship, the crew could fix the system that controls how the ship takes in and releases seawater—key to keeping the ship stable. This success helped Meltio win the XTechInternational award as a trusted technology partner for the military.

Meanwhile, the French Navy has used Meltio’s M450 printer to make stainless steel parts for the aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle. Elsewhere in Europe, the technology supports jet engine repairs for the Spanish Air Force and armored vehicle maintenance for the Spanish Army.

South Korea is now part of that growing list of military users. According to AM Solutions and a report from Korean defense magazine Kookbang, this is the first time a mobile, robot-based metal 3D printer has been used by any branch of the country’s military.

Daejung Kim, CEO of AM Solutions, said that this rollout represents a major step forward for local manufacturing innovation—and not just in defense.

“This entry into the defense sector is just the beginning. Through a continuous partnership with Meltio, we aim to lead the Republic of Korea’s advanced industries in other sectors requiring additive manufacturing.”

The Meltio system introduced to the Korean Marines is based on the Meltio Engine, a wire-laser DED system that transforms any industrial robotic arm into a metal 3D printer. By removing the size limits of traditional enclosed printers, the system opens up new possibilities for printing large or oddly shaped parts that are ideal for defense applications where flexibility is key.

It also allows for real-time production in remote or mobile environments. According to the Marine Corps, the new printer will help maintain key assets like the amphibious assault armored vehicle (KAAV). And because it’s container-based, the system can be moved by crane or forklift and used wherever it’s needed.

On top of that, the Marines plan to scale up. In the next two years, the logistics group wants to expand its 3D printing capabilities by training operators and introducing more mobile systems, like precision machining equipment and generators.

For Meltio, this is part of a bigger play across the Asia-Pacific region. “The defense sector is strategic for Meltio,” said Adam Hourigan, Sales Manager for Meltio in the Asia Pacific Region (APAC). “Our technology is being validated by armies all over the world. Thanks to collaboration agreements with relevant partners in Asia, such as AM Solutions, we’re helping the Korean Army gain autonomy in manufacturing parts in a reliable and sustainable way.”

One of the reasons Meltio’s wire-laser technology works so well for defense is its flexibility; it can operate in many places and print many kinds of parts. What’s more, the system can produce parts using a wide range of metals, including stainless steel, titanium, copper, and Inconel. These materials are commonly used in military equipment because of their strength, corrosion resistance, and ability to withstand extreme temperatures.

That means the same system can be used to make everything from replacement brackets and engine mounts to complex components for aircraft or armored vehicles. Meltio’s DED process also uses wire feedstock, which is safer to handle and easier to store than powdered metals, adding another big plus for field operations.

In addition, the company has designed software to make complex robotic printing easier. Its Meltio Space slicer software was built specifically for robotic systems and is compatible with major robot arm brands like ABB, KUKA, Fanuc, and Yaskawa. That gives users the freedom to integrate the Meltio Engine with equipment they already have, instead of needing to buy something new from scratch. This flexibility saves money and helps teams build up their capabilities over time.

Meltio’s wire-laser 3D printing gives the military faster, more flexible ways to make and repair parts. With South Korea now on board, the company is expanding its reach and proving its value in defense.

