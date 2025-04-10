Daring AM: 3D Printed Guns Go From Homemade to Heavily Watched

As law enforcement intensifies its efforts and agencies roll out new regulations, 3D printed guns are becoming a bigger part of the ghost gun conversation. In March 2025, the U.S. Supreme Court upheld a federal rule treating ghost gun parts, including those made with 3D printers, like regular firearms. That means kits and parts used to build these untraceable weapons at home must now follow the same rules as store-bought guns, including background checks and serial numbers.

Following the Supreme Court decision, recent cases from across the U.S. and beyond show how 3D printers are being used in both illegal and regulated ways.

NYC DA Targets 3D Printer Makers After Supreme Court Ruling

Just one day after the Supreme Court decision, Manhattan District Attorney (DA) Alvin Bragg called on 3D printer manufacturers to take action. In a letter to popular 3D printing brand Creality, Bragg urged the company to install software that detects and blocks the printing of common gun parts. He also asked the company to remove gun blueprints from its online cloud service and update its user agreement to ban illegal weapon creation.

Bragg pointed out that Creality printers have been seized in multiple criminal investigations in New York City. These include cases involving 3D printed silencers, ghost gun parts, and even full gun manufacturing setups inside apartments. One high-profile incident involved Luigi Mangione, who allegedly used a partially 3D printed gun in the December 2024 shooting of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

“Too often, gun violence tragically takes innocent lives,” said Bragg. “We’re calling on companies that sell 3D printers to work with us to stem the flow of dangerous weapons into our communities.”

The Manhattan DA’s Office also announced it will send similar requests to other 3D printer brands and plans to invest in local programs to prevent youth violence. The full letter sent to Creality can be read here.

Colorado Men Charged with Selling 3D Printed Machine Gun Parts

In Colorado Springs, two men are facing serious federal charges after authorities say they used 3D printers to make and sell illegal machine gun conversion devices across the country. According to court records, Christian Granat and Aiden Fritz created hundreds of these parts and shipped them in toy LEGO boxes to avoid detection. The devices can turn regular guns into automatic weapons.

The investigation started after a tip from a confidential informant in Kentucky. Undercover agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) later made several purchases and discovered that the men were running a full operation from their home. During a raid, agents found nearly 330 Glock-style conversion devices, several 3D printers and printer filament, and a laptop and shipping materials.

The devices were sold for as little as $40 each, and the men used apps like CashApp for payments.

Canadian Man Arrested for Possession of 3D Printed Gun Parts

In Prince Edward Island, Canada, 50-year-old Daniel Desmond Crowder was arrested after reportedly making threats online. When police searched his home, they found weapons and 3D printed gun parts. The investigation involved the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP’s) digital forensics team, a drone operator, police dogs, and organized crime units. Crowder was charged with five crimes and is still in jail and waiting for a bail hearing.

Officials in Canada said they were concerned about the role of 3D printing in this case, pointing to how serious the crime could have been if not stopped early.

“The nature of the crimes in this incident, including the use of a 3D printer to manufacture weapons, is of great concern,” said Sergeant Chris Goodwin from the Federal Serious and Organized Crime (FSOC).

Guns, Drugs, and 3D Printers Found in California Raid

In Salinas, California, a search warrant led to the arrest of a suspect connected to firearms and drug trafficking. Authorities seized two assault weapons, four handguns, a privately made firearm, two 3D printers, a high-capacity magazine, and firearm parts.

Fentanyl, a drug linked to thousands of overdose deaths in the U.S., was found in large amounts, along with other illegal substances, like cocaine, methamphetamine, and Alprazolam (best known under the brand name Xanax), all packaged for sale. The investigation is still ongoing, but police said this case shows how “3D printers are being used alongside other illegal activities,” including drug dealing and weapons trafficking.

ATF Approves 3D Printed, Serialized AR-15 Lower Receiver

On the other end of the spectrum, a 3D printing company in Michigan has received a rare approval from the ATF for a fully serialized AR-15 lower receiver made with polymer and HP’s Multi Jet Fusion (MJF) technology.

The company behind this achievement is Forerunner 3D Printing, which uses MJF and Nylon 12 to create firearm parts with clear markings, serial numbers, and a unique design. This lower receiver is now officially legal to manufacture and transfer under U.S. federal law.

In an interview with 3DPrint.com in 2023, founder Paul DeWys said: “Standard gun laws, which until recently were written only to regulate traditionally manufactured guns, aren’t always 100% clear in how they apply to 3D printed firearms. Moreover, the firearm community is historically known for its skill in pushing the boundaries of regulations. Because of this, we have had to move very carefully as we start to work more and more with serialized firearms components. This includes contacting the ATF to get feedback on what they want to see from companies like us.”

DeWys works with the ATF to ensure he follows all the rules regarding 3D printing guns. This guarantees the company’s stance is both pioneering and regulatory-compliant.

While these polymer receivers may wear out after thousands of rounds, DeWys said they are perfect for prototyping and small-volume manufacturing. He also pointed out that many startups in the firearms industry are turning to polymer 3D printing for low-cost, creative solutions without the need for expensive tooling.

Whether it’s arrests tied to 3D printed machine gun parts or a legal milestone like ATF approval for a printed firearm component, 3D printing is now a very important part of the gun conversation.

