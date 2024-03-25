Join Us Tomorrow Learn How to Scale 3D Printing to Production with HP Multi Jet Fusion

Over the past several weeks, 3DPrint.com has hosted three distinct webinars about HP´s Multi Jet Fusion (MJF) 3D printing technology. These webinars looked at design, design for additive manufacturing (DfAM), and scaling additive for production.

If you’ve followed all three webinars, you already have a good idea of how to transition from an idea to scaled-up production. If you haven’t, you can still watch any of the recorded sessions. Each webinar is filled with practical advice on learning, implementing, and executing. They provide real-world examples, discuss challenges, and highlight opportunities. Do you have questions about transitioning from concept to implementation? Do you believe your industry or application will be different? Are there specific questions about materials or scaling you need addressed? Or is there a particular concern preventing you from exploring this topic further? To address these and other relevant questions, we are organizing another webinar. This session will delve deeper into industrialization, scaling, growth, and the practical aspects of implementing Additive Manufacturing for manufacturing.

We’re aiming to dispel myths and provide accurate advice to those who need it. What will we discuss? Essentially, whatever you want to learn about. Your questions and curiosity will guide the entire webinar. It will be driven by you and consist of a live Q&A session.

Who will be answering your questions? Joshua Almeter, a manufacturing project engineer and 3D lab manager for eCMMS at Foxconn in HP’s Americas Product Completion Center, along with Dustin Kloempken, Lead Application Engineer at HP. We hope this webinar will be valuable and worthwhile for you. We aim to assist you on your Additive journey. Join us tomorrow, March 26, from 7:00 PM to 8:00 PM CET. Register here.

