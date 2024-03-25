Join Us Tomorrow Learn How to Scale 3D Printing to Production with HP Multi Jet Fusion

13 hours by Joris Peels 3D Printing3D Printing Events
IMTS

Share this Article

Over the past several weeks, 3DPrint.com has hosted three distinct webinars about HP´s Multi Jet Fusion (MJF) 3D printing technology. These webinars looked at design, design for additive manufacturing (DfAM), and scaling additive for production. 

  1. 10 Must-Know Design Tips for HP Multi Jet Fusion (Unlock your full MJF potential with practical tips directly from the experts)
  2. Ask the Experts: Design for Additive Manufacturing (Innovative DFAM Strategies for Real-World Impact)
  3.  Scaling your Business with Additive Manufacturing (How Foxconn used HP’s MJF technology to expand their business)

If you’ve followed all three webinars, you already have a good idea of how to transition from an idea to scaled-up production. If you haven’t, you can still watch any of the recorded sessions. Each webinar is filled with practical advice on learning, implementing, and executing. They provide real-world examples, discuss challenges, and highlight opportunities. Do you have questions about transitioning from concept to implementation? Do you believe your industry or application will be different? Are there specific questions about materials or scaling you need addressed? Or is there a particular concern preventing you from exploring this topic further? To address these and other relevant questions, we are organizing another webinar. This session will delve deeper into industrialization, scaling, growth, and the practical aspects of implementing Additive Manufacturing for manufacturing.

We’re aiming to dispel myths and provide accurate advice to those who need it. What will we discuss? Essentially, whatever you want to learn about. Your questions and curiosity will guide the entire webinar. It will be driven by you and consist of a live Q&A session.

Who will be answering your questions? Joshua Almeter, a manufacturing project engineer and 3D lab manager for eCMMS at Foxconn in HP’s Americas Product Completion Center, along with Dustin Kloempken, Lead Application Engineer at HP. We hope this webinar will be valuable and worthwhile for you. We aim to assist you on your Additive journey. Join us tomorrow, March 26, from 7:00 PM to 8:00 PM CET. Register here.

Tagged with:

Share this Article

Recent News

UC Berkeley’s New Alliance Boosts 3D Printing Resources for Hardware Startups

3D Printing Financials: Nano Dimension Announces Layoffs Despite Increased Revenues and Reduced Losses

View More

Categories

3D Design

3D Printed Art

3D Printed Food

3D Printed Guns

View More

You May Also Like

3D Printers3D PrintingBusinessStocks

3D Printing Financials: Prodways Faces Headwinds, Cuts Jewelry Printers and Cristal Dental Lab for Turnaround

Prodways (EPA: PWG), a European leader in industrial 3D printing, encountered financial challenges in 2023, as revealed in its earnings report. The company saw a decline in revenue and profitability...

March 22, 2024
3D PrintingBusinessNorth AmericaStocks

3D Printing Financials: Tensions and Strategic Adjustments in Desktop Metal’s Earnings

Desktop Metal (NYSE: DM) reported its financial results for 2023, showing a year of financial recalibration. Revenues dipped compared to the previous year, yet there was an improvement in net...

March 20, 2024
Featured
3D Printers3D PrintingAdditive ManufacturingAsiaBusinessEuropeFeatured StoriesStocks

3D Printing Financials: Dissecting Nikon and SLM’s Earnings Post-Acquisition

Nikon’s (TYO: 7731) acquisition of SLM Solutions in 2023 marked a significant change for both. With this move, SLM Solutions, originally a German company listed locally in the Electronic Trading...

March 18, 2024
Featured
3D PrintingBioprintingBusinessExclusive InterviewsFeatured StoriesStocks

Exclusive Interview: BICO’s New Bioprinting Era under Maria Forss Begins

In the dynamic landscape of life sciences, Maria Forss has taken the helm as the new CEO of BICO (STO: BICO), a name that emerged from bioprinting pioneer Cellink and...

March 14, 2024

Print Services

Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.

FacFox 3ERP 3D Systems Xometry Craftcloud Prototool Jawstec
Xometry
Prototool
Jawstec
HP March 26th Webinar
Formnet Germany
Penn State
AMR Military
SME/RAPID
HP
HP
HP
Ultimate Guide to DLP
FacFox
Craftcloud
AM Energy
Velo3D
EOS
Investment Recovery Services Auction
AMR Dentistry
Metal AM Markets
3DPOD

Events

Additive Manufacturing Strategies

Networking & Intelligence Summit,
February 4-6, 2025

Networking & Intelligence Summit
View More

Jobs

3D Printing jobs around the world.

View More

3D Printing Guides