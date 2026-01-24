3D Printing News Briefs, January 24, 2026: Life Sciences, Quality Management Software, & More

We’re starting with business news in today’s 3D Printing News Briefs, as AMGTA announced EOS as a new Principal Member, and the company’s Head of Sustainability as the newest member of its Board of Directors. Moving on, UMass Amherst received $3.6 million in grants to expand life sciences research and advanced manufacturing. Finally, MMB Volum-e will use metal AM quality management software from amsight.

EOS is Now Principal Member of AMGTA; Director of Sustainability Joins Board

The Additive Manufacturer Green Trade Association (AMGTA) is focused on advancing sustainable, resilient, and economically viable manufacturing through commercial 3D printing. EOS has been a member, but just recently expanded its participation and is now a Principal Member, which represents AMGTA’s highest engagement level. The company, which is committed to advancing resilient and sustainable manufacturing practices, will now have an increased role in shaping the strategic direction, governance, and industry collaboration initiatives. AM technologies are used in a wide variety of applications, from defense and consumer electronics to medical implants and industrial products, and the AMGTA is the first and only independent global organization that brings together manufacturing companies to keep the conversation going about AM being used for improved economic, environmental, and resource-efficient outcomes. Additionally, as part of EOS’s expanded role, its Head of Sustainability, Björn Hannappel, has joined AMGTA’s Board of Directors, effective January 1, 2026. At EOS, he is in charge of initiatives about resource efficiency and environmental performance, and will help guide AMGTA’s mission and impact.

“I am thrilled to welcome EOS and Björn Hannappel to this expanded role in shaping AMGTA. EOS’s elevation to Principal Member reflects both the company’s established leadership in additive manufacturing and its commitment to advancing sustainability at scale,” said Sherri Monroe, AMGTA Executive Director. “We are also pleased to welcome Björn Hannappel to the AMGTA Board, where his expertise will strengthen our ability to deliver meaningful, industry-driven outcomes.”

UMass Amherst Gets $3.6M for Life Sciences & Advanced Manufacturing

The University of Massachusetts Amherst Institute for Applied Life Sciences (IALS) recently received two grants worth nearly $3.6 million from the Massachusetts Life Sciences Center (MLSC) Research Infrastructure Program to expand hardware capabilities in training, research, and industry collaboration. The IALS Mass Spectrometry Core Facility will use the $1.98 million award to acquire a timsTOF fleX mass spectrometer from Bruker Scientific for molecular research purposes. With its high speed and sensitivity, the system will be used to enhance “omics” research for several disciplines, helping researchers analyze complex biological samples and students prepare for their future careers. Additionally, the $1.58 million award will be used to purchase a NanoOne Bio two-photon polymerization direct laser writing 3D printer from UpNano, and its related biofabrication tools, for the institute’s Advanced Digital Design and Fabrication Core Facility. The system makes it possible to fabricate complex 3D structures with sub-micron precision, so researchers can produce hydrogels, biocompatible polymers, and functional micro-devices for biosensors, organ-on-a-chip models, and more. The NanoOne Bio will also offer increased access to precision fabrication for local small businesses and startups, and act as a training hub for students and other users.

“This technology bridges the gap between submicron-scale design and real-world medical translation. It allows us to miniaturize medical devices to reduce patient trauma, customize tools for biomedical applications, and integrate sensing and therapeutic functions directly into the devices we manufacture,” explained Sunandita Sarker, assistant professor of mechanical and industrial engineering, who’s helping to lead the biofabrication project with faculty and facility leadership at IALS.

MMB Volum-e Picks amsight for Metal AM Quality Management Software

European AM service provider MMB Volum-e signed a three-year contract with industrial AM software developer amsight for data-driven quality management software, to be deployed across its space-grade metal AM operations. This comes after a long period of trial and evaluation in live production, where MMB Volum-e observed and assessed the software’s ability to integrate machine, powder, post-processing, and inspection data into a single source, offering full transparency into its processes. The positive results convinced the service provider to pick amsight as its central quality management software solution for the AM production chain. amsight’s software will support daily operations of MBB Volum-e’s fleet of ten LPBF systems from EOS, allowing the company to work with end-to-end traceability and structured, searchable data for space-qualified components. This software will help reduce manual efforts in preparing documentation, deepen process stability and understanding, and increase confidence in metal AM for critical applications, like space.

“This long-term agreement reflects a high level of trust and a shared understanding of how data-driven quality management is essential for additive manufacturing in regulated industries. Together with MMB Volum-e, we are building a robust foundation for traceability, compliance, and continuous process improvement in space-grade AM, without the complexity of a large MES or ERP project,” said Tim Wischeropp, CEO & Co-Founder of amsight.

