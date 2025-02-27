AM Research Webinar to Give Attendees Free Access to 3D Printing Market Data

Is 2024 a turning point for additive manufacturing (AM)? AM Research’s upcoming webinar will dive into the numbers. The 3D printing industry is in a pivotal moment. While the sector grew in 2024, it did so at historically low rates, with uneven performance across applications and materials. Has the market hit its bottom, or is a recovery already underway? AM Research, a leading provider of data-driven insights on 3D printing markets, will tackle these questions in a free webinar on March 27, 2025, at 12 PM ET.
Scott Dunham, Executive Vice President of AM Research, will present the firm’s latest findings, drawn from its extensive industry tracking and analysis. Attendees will gain a comprehensive understanding of where the market stands, which sectors show the most promise, and what trends will shape the industry in 2025.
Key Topics Include:
- 2024 Market Review – Growth trends, slowdowns, and standout performers.
- 2025 Outlook – Are early signs of recovery appearing?
- Material & Technology Breakdown – Insights into metals, polymers, PBF, DED, and ME.
- Application & Industry Insights – Where does the most upside lie?
Exclusive Bonus: Free Access to AM Research Market Data
As a special incentive, all webinar registrants will receive free access to AM Research’s market data via its online customer portal—a valuable resource for staying informed on industry trends.
For over a decade, AM Research has provided detailed market forecasts, offering unparalleled depth and breadth of data on 3D printing technologies and applications. This webinar is an opportunity for professionals to stay ahead of the curve and make data-driven decisions in an evolving market.
Register for free today and gain exclusive insights into the future of AM.
