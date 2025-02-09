3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup: February 9, 2025

In this week’s 3D Printing Webinar and Event roundup, the big news this week is the MILAM conference. However, if you can’t make it to Florida, there are multiple virtual options as well, including two webinars about ColdMetalFusion and one focused on restorative dentistry. Read on for all the details!

February 10: Dyndrite 2025 World Tour Continues

AM software innovator Dyndrite continues its 2025 “You Control the Laser” World Tour, bringing its advanced software capabilities for metal AM to manufacturing hubs around the U.S., Japan, and Germany. The tour will feature partner case studies, live demonstrations, and hands-on workshops with Dyndrite LPBF Pro software. Each one-day event is hosted by a partner company, and the stop this week is in association with MILAM, at the Tampa Convention Center in Florida. Attendees are encouraged to bring a laptop to maximize the workshop experience in learning optimizations for difficult features, Design of Experiments (DoE) methods, and more.

“Dyndrite is changing the nature of metal 3D printing. Join us for the Dyndrite, “You control the laser” 2025 World Tour, a global invitation-only workshop for LPBF professionals interested in supercharging their 3D metal printing capabilities and experiencing the awesome power of Dyndrite LPBF software tools.”

You can RSVP for the tour here.

February 11 – 13: MILAM 2025

The day after the Dyndrite tour stop, the 9th annual Military Additive Manufacturing Summit & Technology Showcase (MILAM) by the Defense Strategies Institute will start in Tampa, Florida. From February 11-13, you can join the rest of the 3D printing and AM community at North America’s premiere military, aerospace and defense 3D printing event. Senior-level speakers will lead discussions and hold interactive presentations on how the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) is prioritizing AM to help the country maintain a competitive advantage and enhance defense capabilities. Over 1,000 attendees from military, government, industry, and academia, representing more than 15 countries, will be there to see the technology exhibits, participate in a Workshop Day, and network.

“Each year, this event serves as a crucial platform for military, government, international partners and industry professionals to connect, collaborate, and strategize on integrating additive technologies. It aims to enhance current capabilities and maintain competitiveness across all aspects of defense. Don’t miss this unique opportunity to expand your network, explore diverse industry products and services, and gain insights into the future of global AM technologies!”

You can register for the event here.

February 11 & 13: ColdMetalFusion & Headmade Materials

ColdMetalFusion is offering two webinars this week, hosted by Headmade Materials, about how to “Navigate with Confidence: An advanced webinar for ColdMetalFusion.” Held on Tuesday, February 11th, and Thursday, February 13th, these webinars are the next step after learning the basics of ColdMetalFusion (CMF) technology, which combines the flexibility of 3D printing with the scalability and maturity of sintering. Attendees will gain valuable insights and expertise to maximize the benefits of CMF, including how to choose the right parts for CMF, design rules via real-life applications, and more.

“Participate in our interactive and advanced webinar and learn how to navigate the world of ColdMetalFusion with confidence – dive into the details of selecting the right part and learn the design rules through real-life applications.”

You can register for the February 11th webinar (4 am EST) here, and the February 13th (11 am EST) here.

February 12: 3D Printing Industry’s AMUG Preview

At 11 am EST on Wednesday, February 12th, 3D Printing Industry (3DPI) and the Additive Manufacturing Users Group (AMUG) are holding an exclusive pre-AMUG Conference webinar. Attendees can expect to hear about the trends and challenges the AM industry is facing in 2025, how to tackle customer pain points with pragmatic solutions, and get a preview of next month’s AMUG Conference in Chicago. Plus, there will be a live Q&A session with several industry leaders, including host Michael Petch, Editor-in-Chief of 3DPI.

“Join our guests before the 2025 AMUG Conference to learn more about the unique sessions, speakers, or workshops at this year’s event. We will discuss how this year’s conference addresses the evolving needs of AM users across different industries, new exhibitors and start-ups, and where additive manufacturing is headed.”

You can register for the webinar here. You can register for AMUG 2025 here.

February 13: Fundamentals of Implementing AM

Wohlers Associates, powered by ASTM International, is launching a new webinar series to discuss the latest developments in the AM sector, and deliver real added value to attendees. The first in this free series, “Fundamentals of Implementing Additive Manufacturing,” will be held this Thursday the 13th at 10 am EST. This session is designed for engineers, production managers, and decision-makers looking to explore the real-world benefits and challenges of AM. Christian Seidel, Professor Dr.-Ing., Strategic Implementation Consultant for Wohlers, will cover some important topics, including key challenges of implementing AM and tools to do so successfully, best and worst practices, and more. Plus, there will be a group discussion and Q&A session

“Whether you’re new to 3D printing or looking to optimize your existing processes, this webinar will equip you with the knowledge and insights to confidently integrate additive manufacturing into your industrial workflow.”

You can register for the webinar here.

February 13: Revolutionize Your Dental Workflow with Midas & AI Studio

Also on February the 13th, SprintRay will hold a webinar about restorative dentistry at 6 pm EST. “Midas & AI Studio: Revolutionize Your Workflow,” with Dr. Shant Aharonian, will take a deep dive into the innovative capabilities of SprintRay’s Midas system and AI Studio, showcasing real-world applications and offering step-by-step workflows and key insights into using the technology to elevate patient care and maximize efficiency. Attendees will gain a comprehensive understanding of the Midas system, including its integration with AI Studio, learn how to combine AI-driven design with 3D printing technology to achieve excellent fit, durability, and aesthetics, and more.

“Whether you’re new to digital dentistry or looking to refine your expertise, this session will provide actionable strategies to transform your practice.”

You can register for the webinar here.

