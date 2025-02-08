3D Printing News Briefs, February 8, 2025: Partnership, Post-Processing, & More

We’re starting off today’s 3D Printing News Briefs with business news: Xact Metal shipped its 150th 3D printer and achieved its second highest quarterly order revenue, while Fastech announced a strategic alliance with Arc Additive. Moving on to post-processing, the Exploration Company is using an ultrasonic system from Solukon, and Donaldson BOFA has launched what it calls a “breakthrough” in fume extraction. Finally, Tyson Build Plates introduced its premium 3D printer build plates.

Xact Metal Ships 150th 3D Printer, Achieves High Quarterly Order Revenue

Metal 3D printing company Xact Metal, which works to decentralize additive manufacturing and expand access to affordable metal AM for small-to-medium-sized companies, shared two very good pieces of news recently. First, the firm reached a milestone with the shipment of its 150th metal 3D printer. The XM200G was delivered to plastic injection mold machine shop Zero Tolerance in Clinton Township, Michigan. Second, Xact Metal announced that in Q4 of 2024, it had achieved its second highest order revenue quarter. The company’s CEO, Juan Mario Gomez, stated in a press release that its “application and industry focus” were “key to this success.” This focus has, in fact, also “resulted in new and repeat orders from key industry-leading customers.”

“In the tooling industry, for example, we experienced strong reception of our high-performing XM200G metal printer and our recently announced partnership with Uddeholm, a world-leading manufacturer of tool steel for industrial tools. Together we bring our high-performing Xact Metal XM200G metal printer plus their corrosion-resistant Corrax metal powder to help solve challenging applications in injection molding,” Gomez concluded.

Fastech & Arc Additive Announce Strategic Alliance to Revolutionize AM

Fastech LLC, which uses both Wire Arc Additive Manufacturing (WAAM) and Laser Wire Directed Energy Deposition (DED) technologies, has announced a strategic collaboration with Arc Additive Limited for the purposes of advancing the field of AM. Both WAAM and laser wire DED are helpful when working on large-scale, high-quality manufacturing solutions, so bringing together the strengths of both Fastech and Arc Additive – also a WAAM leader – should help to accelerate AM innovation. Arc Additive and Fastech will be partnering in this material development and technology project alliance in order to more fully explore the potential offered by high deposition metal AM production.

This collaboration isn’t just about expanding each company’s respective portfolio. The two want to explore what’s next in AM, set new benchmarks in the industry, and deliver improved metal AM solutions to clients more efficiently all around the world; Fastech is even co-locating with Arc Additive in the U.K. to make this happen more easily. By using WAAM and laser wire DED, projects can move more quickly from concept to finished product, as these advanced technologies enable faster production cycles; plus, the reduction in material usage minimizes waste and lowers costs. Fastech and Arc Additive have a shared commitment to leading the charge in, as a Fastech press release states, “shaping the future of metal additive production.”

Solukon’s Ultrasonic System Used to Depowder Rocket Parts

The Exploration Company, based in Bavaria, is the latest New Space customer from Europe for Solukon, a leader in automated depowdering for additive manufacturing. The international aerospace company is focused on sustainable production of flight systems, and has invested in the ultrasonic Solukon SFM-AT350-E with SPR-Pathfinder software for automated post-processing of its 3D printed rocket components. To produce its reusable Nyx space capsule, the Exploration Company needs the highest level of precision, and all 3D printed parts must be totally free of powder so that everything is working properly during flight. Solukon’s SFM-AT350 is a highly rated depowdering system for components that weigh up to 100 kg, and the E version uses Solukon’s newly developed piezoelectric ultrasonic excitation, which quickly but gently cleans laser-melted metal parts. Powder is collected during the cleaning process without contamination so it can be reused, and developers can use the SPR-Pathfinder software during part design to see if the geometry needs to be adapted for better post-processing.

“With the SPR-Pathfinder software, we calculate in advance how the component must be moved so that all the powder runs out,” explained Maxi Strixner, Senior Additive Manufacturing Engineer for the Exploration Company. “This enables us to achieve reliable cleaning results and clean components in series.”

Donaldson BOFA Launches Operating Platform for Fume Extraction

Donaldson BOFA, a leading manufacturer of fume and dust filtration systems, recently launched a new operating platform called Pro OS, which features two-way data connectivity for Industry 4.0-enabled fume extraction in high-output markets. The platform combines several advanced features into one powerful operating system, and features 20 onboard language options, a high-resolution color touchscreen, configurable alarms, and continuous system pressure and filter condition monitoring. But most importantly, two-way data sharing is enabled by Ethernet (RJ45) connectivity for centralized monitoring and control of multiple Donaldson BOFA fume extraction systems, which help remove potentially harmful airborne emissions in processes like electronics soldering, lasering, and 3D printing. The new Pro OS is available on two systems serving laser applications, with the first being the mid-sized AD Oracle Pro OS Connect for cutting and welding, laser coding and marking, and selective laser melting (SLM) and selective laser sintering (SLS). The AD 1000 Pro OS Connect is meant for heavy-duty applications. Further releases are expected later in the year.

“Manufacturers are investing heavily in Industry 4.0 automation to boost productivity and reduce waste. Our Pro OS platform provides the connectivity and tools they need to optimize the value of fume extraction in this new era, notably for processes in high-output environments, such as laser coding,” said Jon Beckett, General Manager of Donaldson BOFA. “With Pro OS, not only will operators benefit from critical monitoring and control innovations, they will also have the ability to view and manipulate system-wide data remotely and in real-time through our Pro OS Connect functionality. This places more power in their hands than ever before to drive extraction-focused productivity aligned to Industry 4.0 automation.”

Tyson Build Plates Introduces New 3D Printer Build Plates

Tyson Build Plates has introduced what it calls a premium “Build Plate For All Filaments.” These plates, developed and manufacturing in Boston, were built for durability and functionality, and feature a specially formulated coating, which the company says gives them a much longer lifespan than other build plates on the market. They are said to have excellent adhesion, which means you won’t need glue for your prints, and can also withstand bed temperatures up to 230°C. Tyson Build Plates says its products have compatibility with every filament type, from low-temperature to high-performance thermoplastics, and are available in a variety of sizes. Plus, there are customizable options for the build plates, like using laser etching to imprint custom graphics or enhance adhesion even further. Tyson Build Plates are available for Bambu Lab 3D printers, and limited production runs can be made for standard 120 mm, 180 mm, 250 mm and 300 mm plates to support other printer models and brands.

“3D printer users have just accepted that build plates wear down and compromise projects. Tyson Build Plates adds meaningful quality to build plates for the first time. With our unique manufacturing process, these plates are unlike anything available on the market for the 3D printing industry,” said Murat Terzi, the Founder of Tyson Build Plates.

Tyson Build Plates will be available on Amazon, in retail stores, and on the company’s website.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.