Aurora™ Mainboard: Dyze Design Brings Real-Time Precision and Automation to Industrial 3D Printing

Dyze Design, Montreal-headquartered component manufacturer, continues to push boundaries in 3D printing innovation with the introduction of the Aurora™, a state-of-the-art motion I/O controller designed for professional and industrial-grade 3d printing applications. Aurora™ delivers real-time data logging, advanced motion planning, and unmatched modularity to streamline operations and enhance precision.

Building on years of engineering expertise, Aurora™ enables manufacturers to overcome long-standing challenges in 3D printing, such as poor sensor feedback, inefficient troubleshooting, and machine downtime. With its cloud-connected ecosystem and multi-sensor compatibility, Aurora™ bridges the gap between traditional PLC systems and the modern demands of additive manufacturing, especially in terms of repeatability and reliability.

Why Aurora™ Is a Game-Changer

Aurora™ doesn’t just manage machine motion control; it redefines how data integrates with industrial 3D printing. Its advanced dual-stage position feedback system ensures that motor coordination happens in real time, improving print reliability and accuracy for demanding production environments.

“We designed Aurora™ to address the need for data-driven decision-making in 3D printing,” said Philippe Carrier, CTO of Dyze Design. “By combining precise motion control with live feedback, it opens new possibilities for manufacturers who require consistent and scalable results.”

Aurora™ also supports process visualization through detailed and advanced post-print reports, enabling users to identify inefficiencies and optimize their additive manufacturing workflows with actionable insights.

Engineered for Reliability and Performance

One key strength of Aurora™ lies in its robust design. Featuring a 32-bit STM MCU and a 64-bit ARM Cortex-A72 processor, the system can handle complex computations while maintaining fast response times. This makes it ideal for precision-critical tasks in high-stakes industries like automotive or healthcare.

Fail-safes like supercapacitor backups ensure that crucial data is protected in the event of a power outage, minimizing risks during long print jobs. Furthermore, its multi-heater protection algorithm prevents overheating across multiple zones, prolonging the lifespan of both equipment and printed components.

Aurora™ also incorporates dynamic feedback loops that instantly respond to sensor data, keeping operations smooth even in unpredictable conditions. For manufacturers, this reliability translates into reduced maintenance costs and greater operational confidence.

Driving Industry 4.0 Integration

Aurora™ isn’t just a controller—it’s a gateway to Industry 4.0. As 3D factories evolve into smart, interconnected systems, Aurora™ positions itself as a critical enabler. With cloud connectivity and real-time monitoring, operators can remotely oversee production, troubleshoot issues, and even roll out over-the-air updates to keep machines optimized.

This capability supports predictive maintenance, where Aurora™ tracks key metrics like heater runtime or motor distance traveled to alert users before breakdowns occur. Such insights reduce downtime and help businesses optimize their production schedules.

Moreover, Aurora’s modular design ensures compatibility with a broad range of machinery and tools, allowing seamless upgrades to legacy systems. Whether integrating into an existing production line or powering a new fleet of printers, Aurora™ adapts to meet diverse needs.

Key Features Designed for the Modern Industry

Real-Time Data Logging : 1000 data points per second to continuously track and analyze prints to minimize failures.

: 1000 data points per second to continuously track and analyze prints to minimize failures. Cloud-Based Reports : Access detailed in-situ process analytics for smarter decision-making.

: Access detailed in-situ process analytics for smarter decision-making. Reactive Motion Planner : Quickly adjust for real-time issues like filament shortages, temperature fluctuations or motor skipping.

: Quickly adjust for real-time issues like filament shortages, temperature fluctuations or motor skipping. Modular Scalability: Supports up to 15 motors and 64 external devices, making it adaptable for various production scales.

Other standout innovations include switchless homing, multi-heater protection algorithms, and automated bed leveling, all designed to maximize uptime and reduce waste.

A Leap Toward Smarter Additive Manufacturing

Aurora™ incorporates over-the-air updates, allowing users to keep their systems current without disruptive downtime. Its compatibility with various sensors further extends its use across industries like aerospace, automotive, and healthcare.

Dr. Michael Gorski, CEO of Filament Innovations, highlighted the system’s transformative potential, noting, “Aurora™ has changed how we approach production. It brings us closer to achieving a truly streamlined, ‘push-button’ operation.”

Early Access and Beyond

Dyze Design invites machine manufacturers and print farm operators to join its Aurora™ Early-Access Program, which includes tailored integration support and priority updates. Applications are open now at dyzedesign.com/aurora-motion-controller.

About Dyze Design

Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, Dyze Design is dedicated to empowering individuals and industries to create the tools and products they need, precisely when and where they need them. Specializing in high-quality and high flow extrusion systems, both for Fused Filament Fabrication (FFF) and Fused Granulate Fabrication (FGF), advanced sensors, accessories, and innovative control systems and software, Dyze Design is recognized for its commitment to high reliability and exceptional performance.

Serving primarily industrial clients with specialized applications, Dyze Design stands out for its advanced solutions that enhance the quality and precision of 3D printed parts. With a focus on pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in 3D printing, Dyze Design continues to lead the way in advanced manufacturing technologies.

For more information, visit www.dyzedesign.com.

