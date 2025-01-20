America Makes Doubles Down: $6.6M Awarded to New AM Projects Within Days

Just days after announcing $2.1 million in funding for additive manufacturing (AM) projects, America Makes is back with another big move. This time, it’s a $6.6 million award to projects improving casting and forging with 3D printing technologies. With nearly $9 million invested in less than a week, America Makes is building momentum behind reshaping U.S. manufacturing.

This second wave of funding is part of the IMPACT 2.0 Project Call, which stands for Improvements in Manufacturing Productivity via Additive Capabilities and Techno-Economic Analysis 2.0. It will focus on improving lead times, productivity, and yields in casting and forging. These processes are critical to the aerospace and defense sectors, where the demand for lighter, stronger, and faster-to-produce components continues to grow.

John Martin, Research Director at America Makes, explains, “For nearly two decades, challenges related to capability and capacity have significantly impacted the U.S. casting and forging industry, creating obstacles in sourcing essential components for critical military equipment and support platforms. Addressing these challenges is crucial for defense and economic stability. While many additive manufacturing technologies can enhance casting operations and have proven effective across other sectors of the supply chain, augmenting and scaling these capabilities while testing them in real-world demand situations is essential.”

The $6.6 million funding is divided into two parts: advancements in forging and casting processes and a rapid casting demonstration challenge.

Forging and Casting Innovations

Under Part A of the IMPACT 2.0 project, three initiatives expect to push the boundaries of forging and casting with AM technologies. One project titled “Adding Functional Surfaces and Complex Geometric Features to Forgings” is led by aerospace innovation hub RTX Technology Research Center (RTRC). It explores new ways to add functional surfaces and complex geometric features to forgings. Collaborating with Collins Aerospace, the University of Pittsburgh, and Camarc, the team wants to make forgings more efficient and reliable by integrating advanced design capabilities.

A second project will look to expand the use of 3D printed sand molds and cores, a technology that can revolutionize casting by enabling more intricate designs and faster production. Honeywell Aerospace and the Youngstown Business Incubator lead this effort titled “Promoting Adoption of 3D-Printed Sand Molds/Cores.” Working alongside Lightspeed Concept, the American Foundry Society, the University of Northern Iowa’s 4.0 Center, The Ohio State University’s Center for Design and Manufacturing Excellence, the project seeks to encourage widespread adoption of this innovative approach.

Meanwhile, a team led by the University of Arizona’s Investment Casting Institute is developing a techno-economic analysis tool to help manufacturers choose the most efficient and cost-effective metal part manufacturing processes. Titled “Techno-Economic Analysis Tool for Metal Part Manufacturing,” the researchers will be collaborating with PADT (Phoenix Analysis & Design Technologies) and 3Degrees to simplify decision-making and optimize production strategies.

Scaling Casting Innovations

Part B of the initiative will try to demonstrate rapid casting capabilities in real-world applications. Ohio-based Skuld is spearheading one of these projects in partnership with the University of Tennessee Knoxville, 3Degrees, Foundry Casting Systems, Metallurgical Solutions, and American Testing. Their work aims to show how casting innovations can be scaled for practical use.

Additional efforts are being led by DDM Systems and Renaissance Services. These teams, which include partners such as the Air Force Sustainment Center and The Ohio State University, are focused on refining casting techniques to meet industry demands.

3D printing has been involved in casting and forging since the 1990s, starting with making prototypes and patterns for molds. Over the years, it has grown from a tool for design and testing into a key part of production. By the 2010s, 3D printing was being used to create sand molds, cores, and near-finished metal parts, saving time and helping create more complex designs. Today, it’s a game-changer for these traditional industries, helping manufacturers improve precision, reduce waste, and speed up production. This momentum continues to build as 3D printing technologies become more advanced and widely adopted.

Building on this progress, the IMPACT 2.0 project is all about finding what works and what doesn’t in modern manufacturing methods. It gives teams the tools to create new solutions for casting and forging, helping to secure supply chains that are vital to the country’s defense and economy.

