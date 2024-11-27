AMS 2025

Meet Xell, xolo’s Budget-Friendly Bioprinter for Labs

November 27, 2024 by Vanesa Listek 3D Printers3D Printing3D Printing EventsBioprintingEurope

Share this Article

Building on its expertise in volumetric bioprinting, xolo has unveiled Xell. This compact bioprinter brings rapid fabrication of complex structures without visible layers to research labs at an unprecedented price. The Berlin-based volumetric printing pioneer will showcase its latest addition at Formnext 2024 in Frankfurt from November 19 to 22.

Priced at €20,000 ($21,000), Xell is among the most cost-effective bioprinters of its kind. Bioprinters typically cost much more, often ranging from €50,000 ($53,000) to over €200,000 ($211,000), depending on their capabilities. High-end bioprinters like EnvisionTEC‘s 3D Bioplotter and GeSim‘s Bioscaffolder 5.3 are typically priced between €100,000 ($106,000) and €200,000, offering extensive features for industrial and research applications.

On the other end of the spectrum, entry-level models such as Cellink Inkredible (under €15,000) and ROKIT Healthcare‘s INVIVO (€10,000 – €15,000) provide more basic bioprinting capabilities, often limited to extrusion-based methods. Meanwhile, Xell, priced at €20,000, stands out by combining advanced volumetric bioprinting technology with affordability, placing it in a unique middle ground accessible to a wider range of labs. What’s more, features like smooth, layer-free structures and isotropic material properties are rarely found at this price point, especially in a plug-and-play device.

Xolo’s introductory offer makes it even more enticing for academic researchers. Through a 50% academic discount, available until December 31, 2024, Xell can be purchased for just €10,000 ($10,500), offering flexible delivery into 2025 and even some early shipments before the year ends. This strategic pricing reduces entry barriers, allowing labs with limited budgets to adopt advanced bioprinting capabilities without compromising quality. The Early Adopter Program initiative aligns with xolo’s goal to democratize access to bioprinting, not to mention end-of-year budgets. By making Xell affordable, xolo ensures that more researchers can experiment with applications like tissue scaffolds, hydrogels, and advanced biomaterials, which are growing rapidly.

According to xolo, Xell is optimized for versatility with its build chamber tailored to standard disposable cuvettes, offering a practical print volume of 10 x 17 x 10 mm³. This compact size is perfect for labs working with high-value bioinks, providing just enough room to experiment with complex designs without wasting precious materials. Whether printing custom hydrogels or intricate tissue scaffolds, xolo promises that Xell delivers precision in a manageable format.

xolo’s Xell bioprinter. Image courtesy of xolo.

At the heart of Xell is Xolography, xolo’s proprietary volumetric bioprinting process that creates smooth, layer-free structures. Using Full HD resolution and a powerful LED light, xolo says Xell creates structures that are equally strong in every direction. This precision makes Xell particularly useful for researchers developing advanced biomaterials that need accuracy at every level.

Furthermore, Xell’s intuitive interface makes it an easy-to-use solution for beginners and experts. The plug-and-play design is compatible with xolo’s ready-to-use bioinks, so researchers can start printing immediately after setup. For labs that want to experiment further, Xell’s open platform also supports custom material development.

For researchers with more ambitious needs, xolo offers another bioprinter, the recently launched Xube². This system builds upon the original Xube, which was released in 2021. It features a larger build volume and modular objectives for tailored resolutions. With the ability to switch between 375 nm UV light for fine detail and 405 nm violet light for working with more materials, it combines precision and versatility to handle even the toughest bioprinting tasks. While Xell is designed for labs seeking a compact, affordable option, Xube² caters to those wanting to scale up their bioprinting efforts.

xolo has been actively involved in bioprinting. Its proprietary technology, Xolography, has been applied in bioprinting to create complex 3D cell cultures and tissue scaffolds. Xolo has even partnered with other companies to advance its technology, such as Rousselot, to integrate X-Pure GelMA into its bioinks.

xolo’s Xube² and Xell bioprinters. Image courtesy of xolo.

To learn more about Xell’s capabilities, xolo invites researchers to experience it firsthand at Formnext 2024 in Frankfurt. From November 19 to 22, visitors can find xolo at Hall 11.1, Booth D31, where the team will demonstrate Xell’s Xolography process and even offer test prints on-site.

Tagged with:

Share this Article

Recent News

Bioprinting Strategies: The Robin Hoods of Wake Forest

AML3D Lands A$30M for Big Moves in the U.S. and Europe

View More

Categories

3D Design

3D Printed Art

3D Printed Food

3D Printed Guns

View More

You May Also Like

3D PrintingMilitary 3D Printing

The Third World War & The Disruption of US Military Power

A Reddit user once remarked, “The most terrifying capability of the United States military remains the capacity to deploy a fully operational Burger King to any terrestrial theater of operations...

November 27, 2024
3D PrintingMetal 3D PrintingOceaniaSpace 3D Printing

Australia to Go Orbital: Gilmour Space Gears up for Historic Launch

Australia is on the brink of a historic achievement in space exploration. Gilmour Space Technologies, a pioneering company based on the Gold Coast, has secured the nation’s first-ever orbital launch...

November 11, 2024
3D Printing3D Printing EventsAdditive Manufacturing

3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup: November 10, 2024

We’ve got another busy week ahead of webinars and events around the world! There are multiple open houses and conferences, advanced AM training, a 3D printer launch event, our own...

November 10, 2024
3D PrintingAutomotive 3D PrintingBusinessElectronicsMaritime 3D PrintingMetal 3D PrintingMilitary 3D Printing

3D Printing News Briefs, November 9, 2024: Concept Car, Afloat 3D Printing, & More

In today’s 3D Printing News Briefs, we’ll start with business, as Anisoprint appointed AM industry veteran Tuan TranPham as President of the Americas and APAC. Then we’ll move onto automotive...

November 9, 2024

Print Services

Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.

FacFox 3ERP 3D Systems Xometry Craftcloud Jawstec Endeavor 3D FirstMold Prototool BOYI
Xometry
Jawstec
Endeavor 3D
Prototool
BOYI Prototypes
Wurth
HeyGears
AMR Military
Small Arms Silencers
AMUG
RAPID
HP
Forward AM
AMR Titanium Powder
Continuum Powders
FacFox
3D Systems
EOS
3DPOD

Events

Additive Manufacturing Strategies

Networking Business Summit
February 4-6, 2025

Networking Business Summit
View More

Jobs

3D Printing jobs around the world.

View More

3D Printing Guides