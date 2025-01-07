Creality Launches Soleyin ‘Sub-Brand’

Soleyin: Unlock Endless Possibilities with the New 3D Printing Filament Brand
As a global leader in the 3D printing industry, Creality has earned widespread acclaim for its high-quality printers and filaments, trusted by users worldwide. Building on this success, Creality is proud to introduce its new filament sub-brand, Soleyin, designed to deliver cost-effective 3D printing materials while embodying a vibrant, youthful, and dynamic brand identity.
At the heart of Soleyin lies the belief in unleashing creative potential. With core values of innovation, quality, and sharing, the brand aims to inspire creators to push boundaries and turn imagination into reality. Backed by Creality’s expertise in research and manufacturing, Soleyin takes a step further by offering user-friendly designs and enhanced experiences, making it the ideal partner for creative expression.
The debut product, Ultra PLA Filament, showcases Soleyin’s commitment to quality and performance. Available in 10 striking colors, from energetic pineapple yellow to dreamy rosehip, the Ultra PLA range offers diverse options to meet various design needs. Featuring exceptional print success rates and smooth performance, this filament saves time and effort, all while being competitively priced to make 3D printing more accessible than ever.
Soleyin is more than just a filament brand—it’s a partner in creativity and innovation. Looking ahead, Soleyin is committed to empowering creators around the world with more support and inspiration. Join Soleyin today and take your creative journey to the next level!
Subscribe to Our Email Newsletter
Stay up-to-date on all the latest news from the 3D printing industry and receive information and offers from third party vendors.
You May Also Like
3D Printing Predictions for 2025: Industrial Production
The prevalence of 3D printing in manufacturing and industrial component production is steadily increasing. Significant strides are being made in producing end-use parts and advancing into full-scale manufacturing. Industries are...
Backflip Raises $30M for Text-to-3D Print Software
After taking their previous company, Markforged from inception to a SPAC, Greg Mark and David Benhaim are back with their next ambitious venture: Backflip, a startup that aims to advance...
3D Systems Sells Geomagic Software Division to Hexagon AB
Additive manufacturing (AM) stalwart 3D Systems (NYSE: DDD) has announced the sale of its Geomagic assets to Swedish software giant Hexagon AB for $123 million. The deal includes Design X,...
3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup: December 8, 2024
This week, we’ve got a number of webinars, on topics from 3D printing software and medical applications to printed electronics, PVC for industrial 3D printing, and more. There are also...
Print Services
Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.