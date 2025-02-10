3DPOD 240: Mark Barfoot (AMUG), Electrochemical Polishing at Voxel Innovations

Mark Barfoot is a 3D printing veteran who began by introducing additive manufacturing to traditional firms before becoming Managing Director of the Multi-Scale Additive Manufacturing Lab at the University of Waterloo. He later worked for Cimetrix and Javelin, two major 3D printing resellers, before spending a stint at EWI. Now, he serves as VP of Engineering at Voxel Innovations, an electrochemical polishing and machining firm capable of remarkable advancements. In this episode of the 3DPOD, we explore finishing techniques, the future of 3D printing resellers, and much more.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.