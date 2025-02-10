3DPOD 240: Mark Barfoot (AMUG), Electrochemical Polishing at Voxel Innovations

09:00 am by Joris Peels 3D PrintingPost-processing
RAPID

Share this Article

Mark Barfoot is a 3D printing veteran who began by introducing additive manufacturing to traditional firms before becoming Managing Director of the Multi-Scale Additive Manufacturing Lab at the University of Waterloo. He later worked for Cimetrix and Javelin, two major 3D printing resellers, before spending a stint at EWI. Now, he serves as VP of Engineering at Voxel Innovations, an electrochemical polishing and machining firm capable of remarkable advancements. In this episode of the 3DPOD, we explore finishing techniques, the future of 3D printing resellers, and much more.

Podcast (podcast-audio): Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: Spotify | RSS

Tagged with:

Share this Article

Recent News

Researchers Evaluate 3D Printing for Headlight Lens Manufacturing

Braille in Fashion: How University Research is Breaking Barriers, One Tag at a Time

View More

Categories

3D Design

3D Printed Art

3D Printed Food

3D Printed Guns

View More

You May Also Like

3D Printing3D Printing ResearchAnimals

This 3D Printed Sensor Could Save Dairy Farmers a lot of Moooooo-ney!

A study recently published in Nature Communications details a ground-breaking 3D printed sensor that could save US dairy farmers nearly a billion dollars annually. The device is able to detect...

February 6, 2025
3D Printing3D Printing Materials3D Printing ResearchAdditive ManufacturingAdditive Manufacturing Research (AMR)AM ResearchSustainability

Can 3D Printing with Captured Carbon Help Address Climate Change?

It sounds almost too good to be true, but a recent study published in Nature Communications describes a potentially groundbreaking process where carbon dioxide (CO2) is converted into 3D-printed carbon...

February 5, 2025
3D PrintingAutomotive 3D PrintingBusinessEducationNorth AmericaOceaniaSocial Issues

3D Printing News Briefs, December 21, 2024: Safety, Racing, Wind Turbines, & More

We’re talking about safety certification first in today’s 3D Printing News Briefs, and then moving on to applications in racing and wind turbines. We’ll finish with a story about 3D...

December 21, 2024
3D Printing3D Printing Materials3D Printing ResearchExclusive InterviewsGovernmentNorth AmericaSpace 3D Printing

Bending the Rules: Puerto Rico Researchers Craft 3D Printable Materials for Space with NASA

In the race to make deep space missions self-sustaining, it’s not enough to 3D print tools in orbit. Chemical engineer and researcher Ubaldo Cordova’s vision is bolder: creating materials that...

October 28, 2024

Print Services

Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.

FacFox 3ERP 3D Systems Xometry Craftcloud Endeavor 3D FirstMold
Xometry
AMR Military Report 2024
FacFox
EOS
D3D
AMR Titanium Powder
AMUG
RAPID
ADG
Continuum Powders
3DPOD

Events

Additive Manufacturing Strategies

Networking Business Summit
February 4-6, 2025

Networking Business Summit
View More

Jobs

3D Printing jobs around the world.

View More

3D Printing Guides