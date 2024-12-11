NSF-Backed $2.5M Grant Boosts Bioprinting Innovation in North Carolina

Fueled by a $2.5 million grant program, a handful of companies in North Carolina are using bioprinting to take on big challenges in regenerative medicine. The funding supports projects addressing critical needs in tissue engineering, organ preservation, and advanced biomaterials, with the ultimate goal of commercializing these technologies and boosting the economy in North Carolina’s 16-county Piedmont Triad region.

The grant program, known as the Ecosystem Building Grant program, is part of the Piedmont Triad Regenerative Medicine Engine (PTRME), a National Science Foundation (NSF)-backed initiative to advance the field. Leading this effort is the Wake Forest Institute for Regenerative Medicine (WFIRM), where bioprinting is not only driving innovation but also developing therapies aimed at directly healing patients.

PTRME was created to boost economic growth in the region. It focuses on research that solves real-world problems, turning new ideas into practical technologies, and training a skilled workforce. The program brings together WFIRM, local institutions Winston-Salem State University, North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University, and Forsyth Technical Community College, along with industry and government partners. Together, they are working to accelerate the commercialization of regenerative medicine technologies and make the region a global leader in this field.

Among the grant recipients, Brinter, BioSpherix, and Humabiologics stand out for their use of bioprinting to tackle complex medical challenges. These companies are applying the technology to create regenerative implants, advance human collagen biomanufacturing, and streamline cell-based therapies. The other recipients—Biorg, BMI OrganBank, and FetTech—are pushing boundaries in areas like tumor organoid development, organ preservation, and tissue regeneration. Together, these six companies show different ways to drive the region’s regenerative medicine ecosystem forward.

A closer look at Brinter, BioSpherix, and Humabiologics reveals how bioprinting is at the heart of their work:

Brinter: Advancing Orthobiologic Implants

A bioprinting company and NSF-PTRM Engine partner, Brinter is creating high-strength regenerative orthobiologic implants designed to repair tendons. Called BioMods, these biocomposite implants are made from materials that promote natural regeneration and are fully resorbable, meaning they dissolve as new tissue forms. By using bioprinting, Brinter tailors the implants to the patient’s needs, ensuring faster recovery and better mobility.

Brinter, originally from Finland, has expanded its operations to North Carolina’s Piedmont Triad region. It joined the RegeneratOR’s Innovation Accelerator in Winston-Salem’s Innovation Quarter, a hub for regenerative medicine. This move has integrated Brinter into the local biotech community, aligning with the goals of the PTRME to foster regional innovation and economic growth. Its flagship product is a bioprinter that works with multiple bioinks and can create complex tissue structures. Aside from selling bioprinters and equipment, Printer also provides services to help clients integrate bioprinting technologies into their workflows.

BioSpherix: Revolutionizing Cell-Based Technologies

Meanwhile, BioSpherix is establishing the BioSpherix Center for Cytocentric Technology at PTRME’s Winston-Salem facility, bringing its proprietary Xvivo System into the spotlight. This bioprinting-enabled platform simplifies the production of cell-based therapies by creating controlled environments for cell growth. The center develops cell-based therapies and trains workers in advanced biomanufacturing techniques.

BioSpherix focuses on moving from research to clinical use faster and more efficiently. By using bioprinting, it connects lab discoveries to real-world treatments, keeping the Piedmont Triad a leader in cell-based regenerative medicine.

Humabiologics: Pioneering Human Collagen Biomanufacturing

Humabiologics is breaking new ground with its work in human collagen biomanufacturing. Collagen, a key component of human tissue, is important for many regenerative applications. Using advanced bioprinting methods, Humabiologics is developing biomaterials that mimic the properties of human collagen, allowing better integration into regenerative therapies.

This initiative advances biomaterials science and supports better tissue engineering. Using bioprinting, Humabiologics creates regenerative solutions that are both innovative and practical for wider medical use.

“These grants represent more than funding—they are a bold statement about the Piedmont Triad’s role at the forefront of regenerative medicine,” said Tim Bertram, CEO of PTRME. “By investing in these pioneering companies, we are not only accelerating scientific breakthroughs but also fueling economic growth, creating jobs, and reinforcing the region’s position as a leader in advancing manufacturing scalability, supply chain operations, and quality standards of regenerative technologies.”

The NSF-PTRME grant program is more than just funding, it’s a spark for a new era in regenerative medicine. With bioprinting at the core of many funded projects, the initiative highlights the transformative potential of this technology.

