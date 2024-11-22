3D Systems Pushes New Tech and Partnerships at Formnext

As one of the pioneering companies in additive manufacturing (AM), 3D Systems remains a key player to watch at Formnext 2024, where it is showcasing major partnerships, innovative technologies, and new product launches.

A New Era in Metal Printing

One of the biggest announcements for the firm at Formnext is the supplier agreement between 3D Systems and aluminum powder specialist Equispheres. This partnership ensures that Equispheres’ advanced aluminum powders are now officially compatible with 3D Systems’ DMP Flex 350 and DMP Factory 350 printers. Made in Ottawa, Canada, these powders are considered a standout choice for precision and repeatability in AM.

During testing, the combination of Equispheres’ powder and 3D Systems’ printers achieved up to 50% productivity gains, with a build rate of 49.7 cubic centimeters per hour (cc/hr) at 60 micrometers (µm) layer thickness. The result? Parts with an average density of 99.8% are nearly as dense and robust as conventionally manufactured metal parts. This is considered a milestone for industries like automotive and aerospace, where structural integrity, precision, and repeatability are key to meeting stringent performance and safety standards.

“We are very excited about this supplier agreement with a partner that has such deep knowledge of 3D printing. Our materials print significantly faster than traditional aluminum powders, which dramatically lowers part production time and per-part costs,” says Evan Butler-Jones, Vice-President Product & Strategy for Equispheres. “When combined with 3D Systems’ expertise in applications and its DMP Flex 350 and DMP Factory 350 printers, customers can expect to push past previous limitations related to speed and repeatability.”

Aside from boosting manufacturing efficiency, this partnership also ensures a secure North American supply chain for industries requiring reliable metal powders.

Driving Innovation on the Fast Track

On the polymer front, Sauber Motorsports has acquired 3D Systems’ SLA 750 Dual and PSLA 270 printers to boost its manufacturing workflow. As the engineering powerhouse behind the Stake F1 Team, Sauber relies on advanced manufacturing to produce complex components for wind tunnel testing. These machines will significantly improve its ability to refine vehicle aerodynamics, an essential factor in maintaining competitiveness on the Formula 1 circuit.

In 2026, Sauber will officially become Audi‘s factory Formula 1 team following Audi’s acquisition of a majority stake in the company. This transition marks a new chapter where Sauber will operate as Audi’s exclusive Formula 1 outfit, benefiting from the automaker’s extensive technical expertise and financial support.

Central to this innovation are 3D Systems’ SLA 750 Dual and PSLA 270 printers, which promise unmatched performance in manufacturing critical components. The SLA 750 Dual, with its two-laser configuration, promises unmatched speed and precision. Meanwhile, the compact and versatile PSLA 270 is the first of its kind to be adopted by a Formula 1 team. These additions allow Sauber to produce over 1,000 highly complex parts per week during peak design seasons.

“As a race team, Sauber is driven by its desire to win, and we want to work with the latest and most innovative technologies,” says Marco Gehrig, head of mechanical and AM production at Sauber. “The benchmarks conducted on the SLA 750 yielded parts with better surface quality and required less post-processing than the current machines in use. Our team is looking forward to using the industry’s most advanced SLA technology available to increase our production speed, quality, and flexibility for wind tunnel parts and accelerate our speed to track.”

This partnership also builds on a decades-long relationship between 3D Systems and Sauber, highlighting how additive manufacturing has become key to motorsports.

Showcasing Innovation

Beyond the partnerships and technologies, 3D Systems is unveiling its latest advances at Formnext 2024. The company’s booth features an impressive lineup of its new 3D printers, including the EXT 1070 Titan Pellet, SLS 300, Figure 4 Modular, SLS 380, and SLA 750, alongside innovative materials tailored for high-performance applications.

Formnext also serves as a platform for sharing expertise. 3D Systems’ team is participating in several speaker sessions, covering topics like QuickCast Air for investment casting, the role of decentralized manufacturing in highly regulated industries, and the innovative use of 3D printing in sustainable furniture creation. Overall, 3D Systems continues to reinforce its role as a strategic partner for industries looking to embrace the future of AM.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.