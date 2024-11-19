AddUp FormUp 350 Demonstrates Strength in USAF Study and Gains Adoption by Italy’s WeAreAM

In conjunction with Formnext 2024, AddUp has announced that its FormUp 350 metal 3D printer has been highlighted in two significant developments: achieving top results in a United States Air Force (USAF) study on fatigue resistance for IN-718 components and being selected by Northern Italy-based WeAreAM to enhance its additive manufacturing (AM) capabilities.
USAF Study Evaluates Fatigue Resistance in AM Components
A $1.5 million research initiative led by the USAF through the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) program assessed manufacturing, heat treatment, and surface finishing methods for IN-718 components produced via AM. This study aimed to determine the mechanical performance of parts under various conditions, including high-cycle fatigue resistance.
To determine which techniques yielded the best results, the researchers conducted a blind study four major metal AM OEMs/service bureaus under a variety of conditions including: Hot Isostatic Pressing (HIP) versus non-HIP treatments, contour versus non-contour melting strategies, and angled printing at multiple angles including 0, 45 and 90 degrees. The findings showed that components produced with AddUp’s laser powder bed fusion (PBF) technology, in combination with REM Surface Engineering’s Extreme ISF surface finishing process, achieved enhanced fatigue life and corrosion resistance.
“The results from this research program are of great value to the DOD and the additive industry overall,” stated Dr. Agustin Diaz, Advanced Manufacturing and Innovation Manager at REM Surface Engineering. “The fatigue study shows that the combination of AddUp’s PBF-LB technology with REM’s surface finishing process generated the highest fatigue resistance, providing valuable data for potential aerospace and defense component applications.”
WeAreAM Integrates FormUp 350 into Expanded Facility
Separately, WeAreAM, an AM service bureau and competence center in Northern Italy, has acquired a FormUp 350 as part of its ongoing facility expansion. WeAreAM focuses on providing comprehensive AM solutions, including powder atomization, machining, and part testing, for industries such as aerospace and medical.
The FormUp 350 was selected for its safety features, including the Autonomous Powder Module (APM), which enhances powder handling safety, particularly with reactive materials like titanium. The system is expected to be operational in early 2025, contributing to WeAreAM’s ability to meet demand for serial production in aerospace and medical applications.
Maurizio Romeo, CTO of WeAreAM, shared, “With over 32 years in the AM industry and 20 years focused on metal AM, I was highly impressed with the FormUp 350’s safety aspects, particularly the APM. For us, ensuring the safety of our team and customers is paramount, and the FormUp 350 stands out in this regard. Its repeatability and precision make it a powerful addition to our AM portfolio.”
The significance of these announcements is that, despite a slowdown in the market for AM hardware in the past several years, AddUp is demonstrating the strength of its LPBF solutions. While the USAF research showcases just how viable AddUp’s technology is, the WeAreAM news indicates that there continues to be demand for metal 3D printing and that 2025 may be the year that we start to see further traction in the market.
