Ricoh Wants to Make Surgery Easier with Custom 3D-Printed Guides for U.S. Surgeons

Orthopedic and maxillofacial surgeons may soon have access to surgical tools designed specifically for each patient. Thanks to a new partnership between Ricoh 3D for Healthcare and Insight Surgery, custom 3D printed surgical guides will be available to more US hospitals for a range of complex procedures, from pediatric osteotomies to facial reconstructions. This collaboration promises to make surgery more precise, faster, and safer for children and adults, helping surgeons deliver better outcomes.

A Game-Changer in Healthcare

At the heart of this partnership are the patient-specific surgical guides, custom-made tools that help surgeons map out and execute highly complex procedures with pinpoint accuracy. These aren’t one-size-fits-all tools—they are tailored to each patient’s unique anatomy. Whether it’s pelvic surgery, deformity corrections, or orthopedic oncology surgery, these guides work like a GPS for surgeons, translating digital surgical plans into real-life operations.

Surgeons begin by creating a digital surgical plan using advanced imaging techniques. Insight Surgery’s team of biomedical engineers then designs and manufactures a custom guide based on this plan. Once the guide is ready, it’s shipped to hospitals, sometimes in as little as ten working days. This rapid turnaround allows for quicker surgeries with less room for error and reduced recovery times for patients.

This partnership is about changing how surgeries are done, especially in areas with limited resources. Gary Turner, Managing Director of Ricoh USA, says this is an opportunity to democratize access to cutting-edge surgical tools: “By leveraging Insight Surgery’s expertise and our own robust healthcare network, we are democratizing access to cutting-edge, patient-specific technologies, especially in underserved segments like pediatric care. We are setting a new standard for personalized surgery.”

Similarly, Insight Surgery’s CEO, Henry Pinchbeck, points out that integrating its solutions with Ricoh’s established healthcare distribution network can ensure that surgeons nationwide have access to these personalized guides. This partnership means that even in hospitals where such technology was previously unavailable, surgeons can now perform complex procedures more confidently.

This partnership covers a lot of ground. From pelvic surgeries to deformity corrections and even tumor resections in orthopedic oncology, these guides are designed to tackle some of the most difficult surgeries in medicine. Maxillofacial surgeries, including orthognathic (jaw) surgeries to facial reconstructions, will also improve accuracy and outcomes thanks to these personalized guides.

In fact, the most interesting potential of this partnership is in pediatric surgeries. According to surgeons, children need extra precision during surgery because their smaller, growing bodies are more delicate and leave less room for error. These custom-made guides can decrease surgical times and complications, ensuring more accurate incisions and giving children a faster, safer road to recovery.

How It All Comes Together

The secret behind the quick turnaround and precision of these guides is Insight Surgery’s EmbedMed platform. This cutting-edge software securely transfers patient imaging data, allowing for seamless integration of surgical planning and guide manufacturing. And because these guides are made in ISO 13485-certified, US Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-registered facilities, surgeons can trust that the tools they receive meet the highest quality and safety standards.

For hospitals, adopting this technology is simple. Surgeons can start by contacting their local Ricoh Clinical Engineers, who will guide them through the process, from Digital Imaging and Communications in Medicine (DICOM) acquisition (the standard format for medical imaging data, like X-rays and MRIs) to digital segmentation (breaking down the data into usable parts). After that, it’s just a matter of reviewing the surgical plan with an Insight Surgery engineer before the guides are manufactured and delivered.

Surgical guides like these improve the accuracy of the surgeon’s hand and make surgeries faster and more efficient. The custom design allows the surgeon to cut exactly where they need to, no more and no less, meaning less time in the operating room and fewer post-operative complications for patients.

Research shows that 3D printed surgical guides reduce operating times, enhance precision, and minimize complications, particularly in complex procedures where even a tiny mistake can have huge consequences.

In fact, 3D printed surgical guides are becoming popular enough that several companies are already making them, especially for complex surgeries. 3D Systems is a leader in this field, with its Virtual Surgical Planning (VSP) platform; this helps surgeons see the patient’s anatomy in 3D and plan surgeries with better accuracy. These tools are used in everything from mandibular reconstructions to foot and ankle surgeries. 3D Systems has even collaborated with medical device manufacturer Stryker to improve the precision of these 3D printed instruments.

Materialise also offers personalized surgical guides through its TRUMATCH platform, which was developed in partnership with medical device company DePuy Synthes. These guides are tailored for orthopedic and maxillofacial surgeries, including shoulder replacements and reconstructive procedures.

Smaller companies like 3D printed healthcare provider Osteo3d focus on making these tools more accessible by offering affordable, custom 3D printed guides. Their solutions improve surgical accuracy while keeping costs manageable for healthcare providers.

What sets Ricoh and Insight Surgery apart is their interest in speeding up production and broadening access to these tools, particularly in pediatric and underserved segments. Both companies say they are committed to pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in personalized medicine. Insight Surgery’s guides have already been proven to reduce surgery time and improve outcomes. Still, with Ricoh’s massive network of healthcare facilities, this technology could soon become the norm in operating rooms across the country.

Ricoh will showcase these innovations at the upcoming HLTH 2024 conference in Las Vegas, giving healthcare professionals the chance to see these guides in action. The goal is to set a new standard for personalized surgery, and with the combined forces of Ricoh and Insight Surgery, that standard is closer than ever.

If you’re a surgeon or healthcare facility interested in learning more about these patient-specific guides, Ricoh encourages visiting its booth (#4319) at the HLTH 2024 conference or contacting Ricoh’s Clinical Applications Specialists.

