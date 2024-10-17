GM Invests $10M in Forge Nano’s EV Battery 3D Printing Tech

GM Ventures, the investment arm of the Detroit auto giant, has invested $10 million into Forge Nano, the original equipment manufactuer (OEM) of atomic layer deposition (ALD) equipment used for additive manufacturing (AM) of EV batteries, among other applications. Forge Nano previously closed a $50 million Series C round in June 2023.
Forge Nano’s Atomic Armor ALD system utilizes nanoscale coatings to optimize the performance of batteries made from a range of materials including graphite, silicon, and nickel alloys. In addition to batteries, the company’s technology has viability for a diversity of other industries, including magnetic products, semiconductors, and even pharmaceuticals.
Diagram of the ALD process. According to Forge Nano, “…chemical reactions caused by the precursors leave behind a one-atom thick coating. Repeating this process can build up multi-layers on nearly any surface.”
This is at least the second investment that GM has made in the last few months, into startups developing AM technologies for EV battery applications. In July 2024, the company led the $39 million Series B round for Addionics, an Israeli/UK company that makes 3D current collectors for EV batteries.
In a press release, the managing director of GM Ventures, Anirvan Coomer, said, “GM Ventures’ primary goal is to bring disruptive technology into the GM ecosystem to improve products and processes. Forge Nano’s Atomic Armor technology has game-changing potential for our battery materials at significant scale. They have already demonstrated the ability to expand cathode capabilities, which is the most expensive battery cell component. This could unlock benefits for customers and the business.”
Paul Lichty, CEO of Forge Nano, said, “Forge Nano’s mission is to make better materials for a better world. General Motors’ investment will allow us to further enhance battery material performance and durability, while allowing us to expand our footprint in other areas — like semiconductors. We look forward to working closely with GM to enhance battery cell performance for future [EVs].”
The increasing interest in AM applications for EV battery production is something to keep an eye on, as both automakers and the US federal government continue to pour investments into building up a Western EV supply chain, despite the market’s current rockiness. It is worth noting that on the same day that Forge Nano announced GM Ventures’ investment, GM also announced it would be investing over $600 million in a joint venture with Canadian miner Lithium Americas Corp., a company that GM invested over $300 million into in 2023.
Processing all of those raw materials — not to mention all the other vehicle components required for EVs — will require a commensurate amount of investment into manufacturing equipment and workforce development, and I think AM is a good candidate to capture a significant chunk of that investment. The smaller scale of production and more agile output schedule required for EVs means AM may be a better fit for EVs than it is for ICE vehicles.
Additionally, the fact that the EV supply chain in the West is still more or less starting from scratch means that AM can be built into the process at the foundation, rather than being grafted onto an existing, entrenched way of doing things. AM stakeholders at the strategic level would do well to look at the EV market not only as a milestone opportunity, but also as a potential model for the kind of industries that AM companies should be targeting as partners.
Images courtesy of Forge Nano
Subscribe to Our Email Newsletter
Stay up-to-date on all the latest news from the 3D printing industry and receive information and offers from third party vendors.
You May Also Like
Xolo Launches the Xube2 Volumetric 3D Printer
Xolo has launched the Xube2, a volumetric 3D printer designed for scientific research. The machine allows users to switch between 375 nm and 405 nm light sources and adjust resolutions....
3D Printing Financials: Materialise Leads with Profitable Q2 2024
In the turbulent economic landscape of 2024, Materialise (Nasdaq: MTLS) stands out as the one profitable public company in the 3D printing sector. With several firms facing significant financial challenges,...
HP Uses NVIDIA AI to Speed up Metal 3D Printing
HP’s 3D Printing division uses NVIDIA’s AI tool Modulus to improve its 3D printing processes. This AI leverages physics-informed neural networks to integrate physical laws into machine learning (ML) models,...
Meltio and Partners to Launch New Hybrid CNC Machines
A new hybrid CNC machine with integrated additive and subtractive capabilities could soon hit the market, thanks to a collaboration between three companies. Spanish wire-laser metal technology manufacturer Meltio has...
Print Services
Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.