BellaSeno’s Clinical Trial on 3D-Printed Breast Implants Shows Promising Early Results

Bioprinting firm BellaSeno has provided a public update on its ongoing clinical trial for resorbable breast scaffolding. The trial uses patients’ own fat with a 3D-printed scaffold, which gradually reabsorbs over three years, aiming for a fully natural breast reconstruction with no foreign materials left behind. This method offers a potential alternative to traditional breast implants, which introduce a permanent foreign object. BellaSeno’s approach could have broader applications in reconstructive procedures, with the potential to reshape the market for breast augmentation and reconstruction.

Approximately half of women receive breast reconstructions after mastectomies, while around four percent have breast implants in some countries. BellaSeno may be developing a procedure that is potentially safer, offering a more natural-looking and feeling breast, whether reconstructed or augmented. Beyond the financial potential, the company has the opportunity to make a significant positive impact. The FDA recently adopted a more stringent stance on implant safety, citing risks such as scarring, cases of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, and connective tissue diseases. If BellaSeno’s approach proves to be safer and more effective, both the company and women worldwide could benefit significantly.

In its update, the company now describes how its correction procedures involve implanting polycaprolactone scaffolds. These scaffolds are manufactured centrally and then transported to the hospitals where the procedures are performed. While not fully customized, they are available in specific set sizes. Fat tissue is obtained from the abdomen or thighs through liposuction and is then injected into the scaffold during a two-hour operation. Currently, a two-year follow-up study is underway, and the company plans to provide more detailed results at the 93rd Annual Plastic Surgery Meeting.

The study is being conducted by BellaSeno’s Australian subsidiary and led by Professor Owen Ung, Professor of Surgery at the University of Queensland, alongside Dr. Matthew Cheng and Dr. Anand Deva, Professor at Macquarie University Health Sciences Centre. In this study, post-breast implant revision patients were treated with scaffolds. The company aims to assess patients’ quality of life and overall safety. The study followed 19 patients, with 12 available for a follow-up a year later. Thus far, there have been reports of infections and necrosis, but none of the complications typically associated with silicone implants, such as capsular contraction. The study also compared the overall breast volume when using the scaffold approach versus fat grafting alone. MRIs were used to evaluate the tissue, and the findings generally showed improved results and higher patient satisfaction.