Divide by Zero Releases $500 Altron 3D Printer with Advanced Features

“With Altron, we’re enabling MSMEs to adopt technology that was previously out of reach—this isn’t just about affordability, it’s about empowering businesses to innovate and grow,” said Divide by Zero Technologies´ CEO Swapnil Sansare.

The company believes users will utilize the system to automate production, reduce manual labor, and accelerate time to market. The printer is targeted at the automotive, electronics, and healthcare markets. It features a magnetic PEI build plate on a steel heated bed and is equipped with a touch screen, but can also be accessed via phone or computer. The sturdy metal frame includes linear rail slides and linear rails. The direct-drive extruder is designed to handle and clear clogs autonomously and includes input shaping. The printer has a build volume of 200 x 200 x 200 mm, a build plate temperature of 80°C, and a nozzle temperature of 300°C.

Divide by Zero Technologies, founded in 2013, has developed a range of 3D printers for desktop, professional, and industrial markets. Their product lineup includes a ball screw gantry printer and a 500 x 500 x 500 mm printer equipped with HiWin linear rails. Additionally, they offer a 1000 x 1000 x 1000 mm printer available as a kit, capable of operating at temperatures up to 450°C.

The company focuses on advanced technologies such as optimizing material flow and deposition rates to improve in-layer adhesion and incorporating failover nozzles in larger printers. They also prioritize practical innovations, including low-noise printers with filtration systems. Additionally, Divide by Zero has made significant strides in input shaping and fine-tuning variables like pressure flows, speed, and temperature based on geometry to enhance part strength. This level of engineering has enabled them to produce some notably fast machines.

Typically, Material Extrusion OEMs tend to either be delicate, precise, and finicky, or robust but simple. Divide by Zero bridges this gap by creating heavy, tough, and robust systems while incorporating advanced technology. This approach is particularly beneficial for India, a country aiming to advance technologically, manufacture more high-tech equipment, and offer higher-end services. As India progresses toward producing more and higher-value products, 3D printing becomes a natural ally. If the country continues to expand its manufacturing and launch its own brands, 3D printing will play an increasingly important role. However, Bambu Lab’s rapid growth is impacting the entire Material Extrusion space, affecting businesses of all sizes, from the smallest to the largest firms.

If Indian companies are to continue advancing technologically, they could adopt 3D printers from any source. However, in sensitive sectors like space, aerospace, and defense, it would be wise for India to nurture local firms that can safeguard its secrets. I really appreciate what Divide by Zero is doing—producing robust, sensible machines that perform well is exactly what’s needed. I especially admire their large machines and innovations in creating stronger parts. It will be interesting to see how the company fares and grows during challenging times.