Divide by Zero Releases $500 Altron 3D Printer with Advanced Features

7 hours by Joris Peels 3D Printers3D PrintingAsia

Share this Article

Indian original equipment manufacturer (OEM) Divide by Zero Technologies has released its latest 3D printer, the Altron. Priced at $500, the machine features spaghetti detection, automatic calibration, nozzle height detection, automatic bed leveling, and improved filament flow control. Designed to be a robust solution, the Altron is targeted at small to medium businesses (referred to as MSMEs in India), engineering firms, and professional-type users.

 “With Altron, we’re enabling MSMEs to adopt technology that was previously out of reach—this isn’t just about affordability, it’s about empowering businesses to innovate and grow,” said Divide by Zero Technologies´ CEO Swapnil Sansare.

The company believes users will utilize the system to automate production, reduce manual labor, and accelerate time to market. The printer is targeted at the automotive, electronics, and healthcare markets. It features a magnetic PEI build plate on a steel heated bed and is equipped with a touch screen, but can also be accessed via phone or computer. The sturdy metal frame includes linear rail slides and linear rails. The direct-drive extruder is designed to handle and clear clogs autonomously and includes input shaping. The printer has a build volume of 200 x 200 x 200 mm, a build plate temperature of 80°C, and a nozzle temperature of 300°C.

Divide by Zero Technologies, founded in 2013, has developed a range of 3D printers for desktop, professional, and industrial markets. Their product lineup includes a ball screw gantry printer and a 500 x 500 x 500 mm printer equipped with HiWin linear rails. Additionally, they offer a 1000 x 1000 x 1000 mm printer available as a kit, capable of operating at temperatures up to 450°C.

The company focuses on advanced technologies such as optimizing material flow and deposition rates to improve in-layer adhesion and incorporating failover nozzles in larger printers. They also prioritize practical innovations, including low-noise printers with filtration systems. Additionally, Divide by Zero has made significant strides in input shaping and fine-tuning variables like pressure flows, speed, and temperature based on geometry to enhance part strength. This level of engineering has enabled them to produce some notably fast machines.

Typically, Material Extrusion OEMs tend to either be delicate, precise, and finicky, or robust but simple. Divide by Zero bridges this gap by creating heavy, tough, and robust systems while incorporating advanced technology. This approach is particularly beneficial for India, a country aiming to advance technologically, manufacture more high-tech equipment, and offer higher-end services. As India progresses toward producing more and higher-value products, 3D printing becomes a natural ally. If the country continues to expand its manufacturing and launch its own brands, 3D printing will play an increasingly important role. However, Bambu Lab’s rapid growth is impacting the entire Material Extrusion space, affecting businesses of all sizes, from the smallest to the largest firms.

If Indian companies are to continue advancing technologically, they could adopt 3D printers from any source. However, in sensitive sectors like space, aerospace, and defense, it would be wise for India to nurture local firms that can safeguard its secrets. I really appreciate what Divide by Zero is doing—producing robust, sensible machines that perform well is exactly what’s needed. I especially admire their large machines and innovations in creating stronger parts. It will be interesting to see how the company fares and grows during challenging times.

Tagged with:

Share this Article

Recent News

Unlocking the Future of Investment Casting: 3D Systems’ Patrick Dunne on QuickCast Air

Amnovis 3D Prints 50,000 Implants without Heat Treatment

View More

Categories

3D Design

3D Printed Art

3D Printed Food

3D Printed Guns

View More

You May Also Like

3D Printing3D Printing News Unpeeled

3D Printing Unpeeled: Screen Printing Drugs, Repair Process for Marines & PCL Drug Release

Contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) Adare Pharma Solutions, is partnering with Laxxon Medical. The CDMO will use Screen-Printed Innovative Drug (SPID) to make oral dosage forms where they hope...

September 19, 2024
3D Printing3D Printing News Unpeeled

3D Printing Unpeeled: Printing Titanium Implants at the Point of Care in Thailand

One of my favorite startups, Mantle3D, has picked up $20 million in funding. The C round was lead by Schooner Capital, with Fine Structure Ventures, Foundation Capital, Corazon Capital, 11.2...

July 11, 2024
3D Printing3D Printing MaterialsMedical 3D PrintingMetal 3D PrintingNorth America

ZSFab Debuts 3D Printed Implants in U.S. Spinal Surgeries

Doctors at Tulsa Spine & Specialty Hospital have performed three spinal surgeries using 3D printed titanium implants for spinal fusion. Surgeons Daniel Harwell and Michael Thambuswamy completed the procedures, which...

July 2, 2024
Featured
3D PrintingExclusive InterviewsFeatured StoriesMetal 3D PrintingPost-processing

Quintus Technologies: Enabling a More Appropriate Additive Process Chain

When I attended the ASTM F42/ISO TC 261 meetings in nearby Columbus, Ohio, I had the opportunity to participate in two facility tours. We visited The Ohio State University’s Center...

July 1, 2024

Print Services

Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.

FacFox 3ERP 3D Systems Xometry Craftcloud Jawstec Endeavor 3D FirstMold Prototool
Xometry
Jawstec
Endeavor 3D
Prototool
Wurth
3D Systems
Formnext Chicago
3DPrinting for Semiconductors
AMR China
HP
Formnext
3ERP
AMR Military
FacFox
3DPOD

Events

Additive Manufacturing Strategies

Networking & Intelligence Summit,
February 4-6, 2025

Networking & Intelligence Summit
View More

Jobs

3D Printing jobs around the world.

View More

3D Printing Guides