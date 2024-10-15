3DPOD 222: Greg Hayes, SVP Global of Additive Minds at EOS

Greg Hayes is the senior vice president of EOS’ Additive Minds. In this episode of the 3DPOD, we have a broad discussion about additive manufacturing, the future, and what needs to be done to bring it about. We learn about training, people, machines, and all the components of a 3D-printed future. Greg also shares some of his personal experiences, making for a great episode.
