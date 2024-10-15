3DPOD 222: Greg Hayes, SVP Global of Additive Minds at EOS

7 hours by Joris Peels 3D Printing3D Printing ServicesEuropeNorth America

Share this Article

Greg Hayes is the senior vice president of EOS’ Additive Minds. In this episode of the 3DPOD, we have a broad discussion about additive manufacturing, the future, and what needs to be done to bring it about. We learn about training, people, machines, and all the components of a 3D-printed future. Greg also shares some of his personal experiences, making for a great episode.

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: Spotify | RSS

Podcast (podcast-audio): Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: Spotify | RSS

Tagged with:

Share this Article

Recent News

All-in-One: New 3D Printing Method Controls Color and Texture with Single Material

With New Form 4L 3D Printers, Formlabs Opens Up Material Ecosystem

View More

Categories

3D Design

3D Printed Art

3D Printed Food

3D Printed Guns

View More

You May Also Like

Featured
3D PrintingExclusive InterviewsFeatured StoriesMetal 3D PrintingMilitary 3D PrintingNorth America

Nikon Advanced Manufacturing Has a Plan: CEO Hamid Zarringhalam on the Company’s Outlook for Metal 3D Printing in the US

As 2024 nears its end and we barrel right into the middle of the decade, the additive manufacturing (AM) industry still finds itself lacking direction. If there’s one thing the...

October 10, 2024
3D PrintingElectronicsMetal 3D PrintingNorth America

Veeco Buys NXG XII 600 Metal 3D Printer for Semiconductor Applications

Veeco, a US-based semiconductor equipment supplier with $583 million in revenue, has acquired a 12-laser NXG XII 600 powder bed fusion 3D printer from Nikon SLM Solutions for semiconductor applications....

October 10, 2024
3D Printing3DPrint.com ProAerospace 3D PrintingBusiness

5 Stages to True Scale: Make Your Own Fleet of Metal 3D Printers

The additive manufacturing (AM) industry is now approaching true scale, where manufacturing is happening at volume. Critical parts, including millions of implants and thousands of rocket propulsion units, are being...

October 9, 2024
3D Printing3D Printing MaterialsBusinessEditorials / Opinions

The Bambu Lab 3D Printing Platform… or Trapdoor?

Bambu Lab began as a completely closed 3D printing system, where the printer, software, and materials all functioned well but were exclusively from the company itself. This approach mirrored Formlabs,...

October 8, 2024

Print Services

Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.

FacFox 3ERP 3D Systems Xometry Craftcloud Jawstec Endeavor 3D FirstMold Prototool
Xometry
Jawstec
Endeavor 3D
Prototool
HP
Wurth
3D Systems
FacFox
AMR Titanium Powder
AMUG
SAE Aerospace
EOS
Formnext
Formnext Chicago
HP
AMR Military
3ERP
Continuum Powders
Small Arms Silencers
3DPOD

Events

Additive Manufacturing Strategies

Networking & Intelligence Summit,
February 4-6, 2025

Networking & Intelligence Summit
View More

Jobs

3D Printing jobs around the world.

View More

3D Printing Guides