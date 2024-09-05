3D Printing News Unpeeled: Custom Cycling Shoes and Microwave Curing

15 hours by Joris Peels 3D Printing3D Printing News Unpeeled

 Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL) has developed Microwave Volumetric Additive Manufacturing (MVAM), which uses microwaves to cure 3D printed parts. In a paper they explain that a multi-physics model let them develop their technology which could be used to make components that are loaded with a lot of ceramics or other materials. The process could perhaps make parts a meter or so in size as well or use multiple materials


Orlando Ely has made a petal like therapy device to help stroke patients regain cognitive function and motor skills in a more playful way. 

Lore is making custom cycling shoes which are made through their own carbon fiber process and 3D printing. The shoes, which could cost between $1300 and $2000, could help riders put down more wattage. 

