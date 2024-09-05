3D Printing News Unpeeled: Custom Cycling Shoes and Microwave Curing

Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL) has developed Microwave Volumetric Additive Manufacturing (MVAM), which uses microwaves to cure 3D printed parts. In a paper they explain that a multi-physics model let them develop their technology which could be used to make components that are loaded with a lot of ceramics or other materials. The process could perhaps make parts a meter or so in size as well or use multiple materials.
Orlando Ely has made a petal like therapy device to help stroke patients regain cognitive function and motor skills in a more playful way.
Lore is making custom cycling shoes which are made through their own carbon fiber process and 3D printing. The shoes, which could cost between $1300 and $2000, could help riders put down more wattage.
