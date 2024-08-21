3DP4ME’s ‘Step by Step’ Program to Provide 3D Printed Prosthetics for Gaza’s Children

3DP4ME‘s founder has just released a video on LinkedIn documenting the organization’s new fundraising efforts around developing prosthetics for children disabled in Israel’s current military campaign in the occupied Palestinian territories. The US-based non-profit generally focuses its efforts on utilizing 3D printing to combat hearing loss but is launching a new campaign around prostheses in the wake of the devastation waged on Gaza’s medical institutions. Per the statistics provided by 3DP4ME founder Jason Szolomayer in his video, there are an estimated 8,000 Palestinians requiring some sort of prosthetic care and currently no medical provider within Gaza capable of offering it. All rehabilitation facilities within the occupied terrifies have been destroyed and there are only currently 11 prosthetists still operating within Gaza.

The organization is seeking to raise $180,000 in order to fit five children with prostheses. This funding will assist the pilot program to:

Design and establish a new prosthetic clinic

Hire and train a full-time, local prosthetist and 3D technician

Cover physiotherapy and psycho-social care for the assisted children.

The “Step by Step” pilot project, in collaboration with Bionic P&O experts, aims to provide not just prosthetic devices but also comprehensive training and support to ensure the program’s sustainability. This partnership will enable the training of a full-time prosthetist and a 3D technician in Jordan, utilizing 3D scanning and printing techniques to create custom prosthetic sockets. The project goes beyond the immediate goal of fitting five children with prostheses by laying the groundwork for a scalable model that could eventually serve up to 50 children in Gaza. The long-term vision of the project includes expanding the reach of prosthetic care across Gaza and potentially partnering with organizations like the Palestine Children’s Relief Fund (PCRF) to meet the immense need.

While Jordan is a traditional destination for Palestinian refugees, only a small fraction of the country’s estimated two million Palestinians are able to access healthcare via Jordanian citizenship. Healthcare for the vast majority of Palestinians in Jordan, including over 300,000 residing in refugee camps, is provided by the United Nations Relief and Work Agency in the Near East (UNRWA), as well as other foreign based non-profits and NGOs.

Recent headlines have been filled with stories of Palestinian youths receiving care for their damaged limbs abroad, including teens like Ahed Bseo and 4 year old Omar Abu Kuwaik. Unfortunately, this sort of care simply out of reach for most impacted Palestinian families, greatly increasing the need for international medical aid in Gaza and nearby countries like Jordan and Egypt.

The project’s success hinges on substantial financial support. While the initial fundraising target is $180,000 to launch the pilot, the total goal is $760,000, which will cover the full scope of the initiative, including future expansions and training programs in Gaza. Strategic sponsors, including industry leaders like Accenture, BASF, and Asiga, are backing this effort.

In June, 3DP4ME hosted a seminar with workers from several international relief organizations stressing the importance of international cooperation in addressing the prosthetic needs of Palestinian victims. If you’re interested in learning more about this work, it is a very informative watch. Donations can be made to the ‘Step by Step’ pilot here.

