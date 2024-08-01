Taiwan to 3D Print Drones with RapidFlight

Taiwanese drone manufacturer Thunder Tiger Group has entered into a strategic partnership with American aerospace firm RapidFlight to explore the potential of 3D printing for the rapid production of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). The collaboration aims to establish an advanced drone production line, integrating cutting-edge manufacturing technologies and processes in response to potential regional threats from China.

As 3DPrint.com Executive Editor Joris Peels has pointed out, drone swarms are becoming a hot commodity, whether by sea, land, or air. In this case, the Virginia-based RapidFlight relies on Fusion3 material extrusion 3D printers to produce UAVs in a way that lowers production costs and reduces the storage footprint of the vehicles by a factor of 10, according to the company. Furthermore, this technology allows for the modular design of UAVs, facilitating the quick swapping out of payloads, propulsion systems, communication suites, and other critical components. This adaptability is crucial for meeting diverse operational needs.

In this latest initiative, RapidFlight will collaborate with publicly traded Thunder Tiger Group, a leader in the Taiwan drone industry with a focus on developing unmanned systems for industrial and defense applications. The company launched its unmanned vehicle systems division, TTROBOTIX, in 2015, supplying customers with UAV and ROV products.

The partnership comes in the wake of reports indicating a growing tension in the region, particularly with regards to China. The Taiwanese Ministry of National Defence has proposed an expenditure of $175 million over the next five years to procure approximately 3,200 drones. This plan underscores Taiwan’s ambition to build a formidable “army of drones,” akin to the strategy employed by Ukraine.

To achieve these production goals, Taiwan’s defense manufacturing base will need to expand rapidly and adopt modern manufacturing strategies. The partnership between RapidFlight and Thunder Tiger Group is expected to leverage their combined expertise in additive manufacturing for aerospace applications, thereby enhancing Taiwan’s UAV capabilities.

RapidFlight is quickly growing, with the U.S. Air Force having awarded the startup $10 million just this past June. Global militaries are likely able to subsidize these sorts of projects justified by national security, but it’s worth noting that such defense applications often serve dual use cases. Whereas drone boats may be able to patrol the Red Sea, they can also be used to carry passengers in Dubai. With that in mind, we might consider the market for UAVs outside of the field of battle, where RapidFlight may one day be able to use its technology as well. And TTROBOTIX is the perfect partner for dual use UAVs, given the company’s development of drones for inspection and other applications.

