Hyliion to Deploy KARNO Generator at U.S. Energy Biogas Fueling Station

Energy tech company Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE: HYLN) has announced a collaboration with U.S. Energy, a developer and distributor of refined products, alternative fuels, and environmental credits. The companies have signed a non-binding letter of intent (LOI) to install one of Hyliion’s 200kW KARNO generators at a U.S. Energy renewable natural gas (RNG) fueling station. This move aims to enhance energy efficiency and reliability at the station, furthering both companies’ sustainability goals.

With a history dating back to 1951, U.S. Energy began as a more traditional oil company in the Midwest before expanding into natural gas and RNG, in which waste is converted into biomethane fuel. Not only can natural gas vehicles run on RNG, but the material can be used as a feedstock for hydrogen, renewable diesel, methanol, and liquified natural gas production. This is essential for the growing hydrogen market to go from grey hydrogen feedstock, derived from fossil fuel, to green hydrogen, derived from sustainable resources.

Discussed in greater detail in our interview with Hyliion CEO Thomas Healy, the KARNO generator stands out as a fuel-agnostic solution that employs a linear generator architecture, featuring 3D printed heat exchanger components within the generator’s shafts to achieve high efficiency. The system is able to run on various fuels such as hydrogen, natural gas, biogas, and propane. This versatility, coupled with lower maintenance costs and a significantly reduced emissions profile, makes the KARNO generator a key addition to U.S. Energy’s infrastructure.

“We believe the KARNO generator will provide a reliable source of electricity, aligning with our sustainability and operational excellence goals,” said Mike Koel, president of U.S. Energy. “Hyliion’s innovative technology supports our customer purpose of Finding a Better Way—making sure we’re always pushing boundaries to create efficiencies and site improvements.” “We are excited to collaborate with U.S. Energy, a company that shares our commitment to advancing sustainable energy solutions,” said Thomas Healy, Founder and CEO of Hyliion. “The KARNO generator’s versatility and efficiency make it an ideal fit for U.S. Energy’s RNG station, helping to reduce emissions and optimize energy use.”

The news follows other recent deals made by Hyliion just this year, including a deal with Victory Clean Energy subsidiary H2 Energy Group (H2EG) to supply up to 10 KARNO generators running on hydrogen-rich syngas from biomass for H2EG’s hydrogen production facilities. The first five units, each with a power output of 200 kW, will be delivered in the second half of 2025, totaling 1 MW of capacity. In April, Hyliion also partnered with BayoTech to integrate KARNO generators with BayoGaaS hydrogen production hubs.

The collaboration between Hyliion and U.S. Energy marks a significant step toward enhancing the efficiency and sustainability of RNG fueling stations. If successful, KARNO could be seen as an ideal energy generation solution for the shift to renewables. More importantly for Hyliion, it could represent the first of many sales to U.S. Energy that could expand from its RNG operations to other areas of power generation. For instance, in addition to the company’s network of over 35 owned and operated fuel terminals, U.S. Energy sells a containerized natural gas-powered electricity generator called the Volt Vault, which could, one day, rely on KARNO generators at some level. Combined, the two companies represent just one way that 3D printing can contribute to the larger energy transition.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.