3D Printing News Unpeeled: Soft Robotics, Camera Accessories & Electronics 3D Printing

A new paper, ¨A Flexible, Architected Soft Robotic Actuator for Motorized Extensional Motion¨ out of Northwestern University showcases a soft cylindrical handed shearing auxetic (HSA) actuator which can become either a crawling robot or like artificial muscle. Could soft robotics have created the gutter cleaning robot of the future?

Mid49 is showcasing accessories for the Sony Burano film camera, costing just $15 or $25 these simple caps and covers point to a potentially significant market in specific accessories for professional use.

Morningbird Space Corporation has announced a $4995 electronics 3D printer with six tool heads. Several groups have tried to release an accessible material extrusion based electronics 3D Printer but none have been successful. Maybe this one will be?

