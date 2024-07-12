3D Printing News Unpeeled: Soft Robotics, Camera Accessories & Electronics 3D Printing

1 hour by Joris Peels 3D Printing

Share this Article

A new paper, ¨A Flexible, Architected Soft Robotic Actuator for Motorized Extensional Motion¨ out of Northwestern University showcases a soft cylindrical handed shearing auxetic (HSA) actuator which can become either a crawling robot or like artificial muscle. Could soft robotics have created the gutter cleaning robot of the future? 

Mid49 is showcasing accessories for the Sony Burano film camera, costing just $15 or $25 these simple caps and covers point to a potentially significant market in specific accessories for professional use.

Morningbird Space Corporation has announced a $4995 electronics 3D printer with six tool heads. Several groups have tried to release an accessible material extrusion based electronics 3D Printer but none have been successful. Maybe this one will be? 

Tagged with:

Share this Article

Recent News

3D Printing Markets Grows 8% Year over Year

PostProcess Technologies Sells 20th System to “Global Tech Leader”

View More

Categories

3D Design

3D Printed Art

3D Printed Food

3D Printed Guns

View More

You May Also Like

3D Printing3D Printing ServicesExclusive InterviewsGeneral IndustryNorth America

3D Printing Service with a Smile: Protolabs CEO Rob Bodor on the Company’s Future in AM

Protolabs (NYSE: PRLB) is much more than a 3D printing company, it’s a comprehensive digital manufacturer. Nevertheless, precisely because the company has competencies in more or less every cutting-edge industrial...

July 9, 2024
Featured
3D Printers3D Printing3D Printing ServicesBusinessEuropeFeatured StoriesMetal 3D PrintingNorth America

i3DMFG Picks Up 12 EOS M400-4 Metal 3D Printers

Oregon-based Integrated Manufacturing (also referred to as i3DMFG or i3D) will buy 12 EOS M400-4 metal printers. In total, the company will now have 36 EOS metal and polymer systems...

June 28, 2024
Sponsored
3D Printing3D SoftwareEuropeSponsored

3YOURMIND Co-Founders Reflect on 10 Years in AM Software

When 3YOURMIND co-founders Stephan Kühr and Aleksander Ciszek checked into a youth hostel in Eastern Europe in 2012, they didn’t expect that it would change the trajectory of their lives....

June 25, 2024
3D Printers3D PrintingNorth America

OCEAN 3D Printer from Azul3D Prints at 300 mm per Hour

Azul 3D has a LAKE 3D printer and now the firm has expanded with the Ocean. The OCEAN has an 812 mm x 812 mm build area and is meant...

June 18, 2024

Print Services

Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.

FacFox 3ERP 3D Systems Xometry Craftcloud Jawstec Endeavor 3D FirstMold
Xometry
Jawstec
Endeavor 3D
Endeavor
Formnext
AM Energy
FacFox
3DPrinting for Semiconductors
Formnext Chicago
HP
3D Systems
ADG Salary Survey
AMR Military
3DPOD

Events

Additive Manufacturing Strategies

Networking & Intelligence Summit,
February 4-6, 2025

Networking & Intelligence Summit
View More

Jobs

3D Printing jobs around the world.

View More

3D Printing Guides