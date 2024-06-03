3DPOD Episode 201: Aerospace Manufacturing with Oluseun Taiwo, Solideon CEO

2 hours by Joris Peels 3D PrintingMetal 3D PrintingNorth AmericaSpace 3D Printing
RAPID

Share this Article

Oluseun Taiwo began working with Optomec’s take on directed energy deposition (DED), LENS, as a student and later gained experience at Argonne National Laboratory, Rocket Lab, Arconic, Virgin Orbit, and 3D Systems. We discuss DED and the utility of this often-overlooked technology. Additionally, we examine the new space industry, application development, and the future of 3D printing. We also explore Taiwo’s startup, Solideon, which merges his expertise in application development, DED, and rockets into a 3D printing solution for space.

 

Podcast (podcast-audio): Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: Spotify | RSS

Tagged with:

Share this Article

Recent News

India’s Agnikul Successfully Launches Maiden Rocket with 3D Printed Engines

SPEE3D Demonstrates Cold Spray 3D Printing in US Navy SALVEX Exercise

View More

Categories

3D Design

3D Printed Art

3D Printed Food

3D Printed Guns

View More

You May Also Like

3D Printers3D Printing3D Printing Materials3D Printing ResearchAdditive ManufacturingConstruction 3D PrintingCosplay & GamingMetal 3D PrintingSustainability

3D Printing News Briefs, June 1, 2024: Sustainability, Cementitious Materials, & More

In today’s 3D Printing News Briefs, we’ll start with sustainability research on AM feedstock from AMGTA, and then on to an aluminum alloy with enhanced mechanical properties. University students built...

June 1, 2024
3D Printing3D Printing News Unpeeled

3D Printing News Unpeeled: Electrospinning, Hyundai 3D Printing & Spee3D

MRO and digital inventories is a quickly growing area. Now classification/advisory firm ABS has partnered with Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI), powder bed fusion OEM CScam and technological institute KITECH in...

May 31, 2024
3D PrintingMilitary 3D PrintingMRO and SparesOceaniaPost-processing

SPEE3D Releases Expeditionary Manufacturing Unit for Cold Spray 3D Printing

SPEE3D, the Australian original equipment manufacturer (OEM) of cold spray additive manufacturing (CSAM) systems, has released an end-to-end deployable production unit for metal parts. The new product, called the Expeditionary...

May 16, 2024
3D Printing3D Printing ResearchMetal 3D PrintingMilitary 3D PrintingOceania

SPEE3D’s Takes Cold Spray 3D Printing to New Jersey Innovation Institute

SPEE3D, the Australian original equipment manufacturer (OEM) of cold spray additive manufacturing (AM) systems, has sold a WarpSPEE3D printer to the New Jersey Innovation Institute (NJII), part of the New...

May 3, 2024

Print Services

Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.

FacFox 3ERP 3D Systems Xometry Craftcloud Jawstec Endeavor 3D FirstMold
Xometry
Jawstec
Endeavor 3D
Endeavor
AMR Military
3DPrinting for Semiconductors
RAPID
AM Energy
FacFox
Formnext Chicago
Formnet Germany
3D Systems
3DPOD

Events

Additive Manufacturing Strategies

Networking & Intelligence Summit,
February 4-6, 2025

Networking & Intelligence Summit
View More

Jobs

3D Printing jobs around the world.

View More

3D Printing Guides