3DPOD Episode 201: Aerospace Manufacturing with Oluseun Taiwo, Solideon CEO

Oluseun Taiwo began working with Optomec’s take on directed energy deposition (DED), LENS, as a student and later gained experience at Argonne National Laboratory, Rocket Lab, Arconic, Virgin Orbit, and 3D Systems. We discuss DED and the utility of this often-overlooked technology. Additionally, we examine the new space industry, application development, and the future of 3D printing. We also explore Taiwo’s startup, Solideon, which merges his expertise in application development, DED, and rockets into a 3D printing solution for space.
