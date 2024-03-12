Stratasys Will Take 3D Printing to the Moon

Stratasys (Nasdaq: SSYS) is setting off on a unique mission that will take 3D printing where it has never gone before—the Moon. In a significant step for space exploration, the company will send 3D printed material samples to the lunar surface. These samples will travel aboard an uncrewed lander and inside a carrier structure that has also been 3D printed by Stratasys. Spearheaded by Northrop Grumman (NYSE: NOC), this mission will focus on two experiments involving three distinct Stratasys materials, marking a key moment for additive manufacturing (AM) in space.
