Stratasys Will Take 3D Printing to the Moon

Announced on March 12, 2024, this venture aims to revolutionize our approach to space exploration, potentially reducing radiation exposure by an impressive 50 percent. Moreover, the initiative will see Stratasys contribute 3D printed materials to the first Space Science & Technology Evaluation Facility mission (SSTEF-1), a commercial space testing service developed by aerospace company Aegis Aerospace in Houston, Texas, under NASA’s Tipping Point program to provide R&D services on the lunar surface. Tipping Point is a crucial collaborator seeking to advance space exploration technologies close to commercialization. Through partnerships with U.S. companies, the program targets long-term exploration goals on the Moon and beyond, with a total expected NASA contribution of $150 million to help finalize the development of selected projects.
According to Stratasys, its materials will journey to the lunar surface by an uncrewed lander in a Stratasys 3D printed carrier structure made from Ultem 9085 thermoplastic, a material also commonly used in commercial aircraft interiors. Then, two experiments sponsored by Northrop Grumman will assess their resilience and performance under the Moon’s harsh conditions. The focus is on three materials, each chosen for its unique properties and potential to safeguard future astronauts and equipment from the various challenges of space.
The first experiment will test a sample part made from Stratasys’ proprietary Antero 800NA FDM filament enriched with tungsten. This high-performance thermoplastic, known for its strength, chemical resistance, and low outgassing properties, could shield against harmful radiation in space. Adding tungsten to the mix could significantly diminish exposure to gamma and x-rays, promising a safer environment for space travelers.
Meanwhile, the second experiment was designed to see how 3D printed materials perform in space under extreme conditions. It will evaluate Antero 840CN03 FDM filament, which has electronic static discharge (ESD) properties, alongside a new ESD photopolymer from Stratasys partner Henkel for use with Stratasys’ Origin One 3D printer. These materials, designed for high-heat environments and previously used in the Orion spacecraft, will face the challenges of moon dust, low pressure, and the severe temperature fluctuations that characterize the Moon’s atmosphere—or lack thereof.
“Additive manufacturing is an important technology for space missions where every ounce of weight matters and high performance is essential,” said Chief Industrial Business Officer Rich Garrity. “This set of experiments will help us understand how to fully leverage 3D printing to keep people and equipment safe as we travel to the moon and beyond.”
Scheduled to launch to the Moon in 2025, the SSTEF-1 mission aims to deliver a variety of experiments to the lunar surface. In addition to the Stratasys project, it will include contributions from six U.S. technology firms and an academic institution. The mission will feature cutting-edge technologies such as a 3D-printed antenna, electronic systems, various sensors, and advanced solar cell technologies. In February 2024, Aegis Aerospace confirmed that the SSTEF-1 mission is on track for its original launch date and that the SSTEF-1 qualification unit is assembled and ready for environmental testing.
Several other national space agencies, including Russia’s Roscosmos and China’s National Space Administration (CNSA), are exploring using 3D printing for lunar construction. Roscosmos has confirmed plans to support long-term missions with structures 3D printed from on-site materials, aiming for a moon landing by 2027. The CNSA is also planning to 3D print a base on the Moon, tied to the success of its Chang’e 5 mission, which aims to return lunar samples to Earth for the first time since the 1970s
Other initiatives that explore the use of 3D printing for lunar exploration include Project Moonrise by scientists from the Technical University of Braunschweig and Laser Zentrum Hannover, which has made strides in 3D printing with lunar regolith under zero gravity conditions here on Earth.
While these projects demonstrate a clear interest in and research into 3D printing for lunar exploration, most still rely on simulated microgravity conditions on Earth for testing. However, the collaboration between Stratasys, Aegis Aerospace, and Northrop Grumman, supported by NASA’s vision, could be among the first to test 3D printed materials’ performance directly on the lunar surface. Eventually, it will contribute valuable data so humanity can one day establish a sustainable presence on the Moon.
