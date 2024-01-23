New Modular Concrete 3D Printer Unveiled by RIC

In a move set to shake-up the additive construction (AC! landscape, RIC Technology has launched the RIC-M1 PRO concrete 3D printer at World of Concrete 2024. RIC promises that its latest release will help to redefine cost-effectiveness, efficiency, and labor reduction in construction 3D printing.

This move comes at a time where demand for affordable housing is soaring worldwide. AC has emerged as a game-changer, but traditional gantry-based systems face challenges like high labor and equipment rental, as well as lengthy setup times.

Compact Size and Simple Operation

The RIC-M1 PRO has been engineered with a small footprint and modular design, eliminating the need for assembly. This design promises to make transportation of the printer simpler. RIC also boasts that the printer can be made operational within two to four hours on the construction site, where it can then begin 3D printing concrete. The potential cost savings and reduction of labor give this system a clear advantage over traditional gantry-based printers.

Greater Printing Footprint & Versatile Materials

The RIC-M1 PRO boasts a 30% expansion in printing footprint compared to the firm’s previous model. With an extended modular rail system, it offers a remarkable 21.65 feet printing width, a 42.65 feet printing length, and a 14 feet printing height. This expanded range opens up new possibilities, allowing construction in a wider variety of environments – both urban and natural.

Equipped with an self-loading mixer-pump, RIC-M1 PRO can print with both concrete and mortar. This versatility extends the machine’s capabilities, allowing it to handle large-scale structural elements with concrete’s strength and durability, as well as smaller-scale and detailed projects with mortar.

Streamlined Automation

The advanced automation of RIC-M1 PRO reduces the skilled labor required to operate the robot from three to two, boosting productivity and cutting costs. This simplification has reduced training time on the system from 1-2 months to 1-2 weeks. The inclusion of a real-time data log for material quality control is hoped to further minimize human error and enhances printing quality.

Test it Live at WOC 2024

People in the world of additive manufacturing can experience the RIC-M1 PRO firsthand by witnessing the live printing of a nine-foot tall wall at the 50th annual World of Concrete trade show. The event will be held at the Las Vegas Convention Center from January 23-25, 2024.

